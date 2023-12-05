Home » Exchange Rate Report: December 5, 2023 – How Different Dollars Closed in Argentina
Headline: Argentina’s Dollar Rates for December 5, 2023

On December 5, 2023, the official dollar rate, without taxes, closed at $360.37 for purchase and $380.37 for sale, according to the average of the main banks in the financial system carried out by the Banco Central (BCRA). The dollar bill at Banco Nación ended at $360 for purchase and $378 for sale. The blue dollar, the MEP dollar, and the CCL dollar also saw changes in their rates.

The Central Bank (BCRA) sold US$85 million in the exchange market, marking six days with negative balances in the last seven rounds.

The official dollar exchange rate saw a rise of $1.35 (+0.37%) to reach $362.45. Meanwhile, the MEP dollar was quoted at $918.63, with a spread of 153.5% with the official rate. The dollar “Cash with Settlement” operated at $893.16, with a spread of 146.4% with the official rate. The blue dollar closed at $880 for purchase and $930 for sale.

The dollar card or tourist, and the dollar savings, quoted at $969.94, following an increase in taxes on these exchange rates ordered by the Government. The crypto dollar, Bitcoin dollar, quoted at $926.15.

