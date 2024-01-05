Exchanging a driver’s license: The deadline for these years ends now

Driving licenses should be standardized across the EU in the future. picture alliance / Getty Images

By 2033, around 43 million Germans will have to exchange their driving licenses. Paper driving licenses and credit card driving licenses that were issued before January 19, 2013 are affected.

For driving licenses issued up to 1999, the exchange takes place according to the year of birth. The exchange period for driving licenses issued later depends on the year of issue.

In return you will receive a new, forgery-proof EU driving license. The exchange costs around 25 euros. You apply for it either at the road traffic office or the relevant driving license office.

By 2033, around 43 million driving licenses will have to be exchanged in Germany. The reason: Driving licenses should be standardized in all EU countries and therefore forgery-proof. All credit card and paper driving licenses that were issued before January 19, 2013 are affected. When you have to exchange your driving license depends on your year of birth or the year your driving license was issued. Things will get serious for the next group in January 2024.

Who is affected by the driver’s license exchange?

The chances that you will have to give up your driving license in the next few years are high. However, you will receive a forgery-proof EU driving license. But don’t worry, no test or examination is necessary for the new driving license certificate. Loud ADAC This involves 15 million paper driving licenses and 28 million credit card driving licenses. For gray, pink or GDR paper driving licenses that were issued before 1999, the exchange takes place according to the year of birth. For credit card driving licenses issued between 1999 and January 18, 2013, the year of issue of the driving license applies.

Year of birthExchange deadlinebefore 195319th January 20331953 to 195819th January 20221959 to 196419th January 20231965 to 197019th January 20241971 to 199819th January 2025Driver’s licenses issued up to 1998.

The staggered order of the exchange periods is intended to prevent the authorities from being overloaded. This year it’s the turn of those born between 1965 and 1970. If your year of birth falls within this period and your driving license was issued before January 19, 2013, you should urgently make an appointment with the office.

Year of issueExchange deadline1999 to 2001January 19, 2026 2002 to 2004January 19, 20272005 to 2007January 19, 20282008January 19, 20292009January 19, 20302010January 19, 20312011January 19, 20322012 to January 18, 20 1319 January 2033 Driving licenses issued from 1999.

Exchanging your driving license: This is what you should keep in mind

You can continue to drive indefinitely with your new driving license. However, the validity of the ID card is limited to 15 years. After this time you have to exchange the credit card for a new one. You can apply for the exchange either at the road traffic office or at the responsible driving license office. To issue it, the authorities require a valid identification document – ID card or passport – a biometric passport photo and of course your current driver’s license. According to ADAC, the whole thing will cost you around 25 euros.

Anyone who does not exchange their driver’s license on time is committing an administrative offense. As a rule, a warning fee of 10 euros is then due. Would you like to get this over with quickly? No problem. A voluntary exchange is possible at any time, even before the deadline expires.

