Exclude defense investments from the Stability Pact

At the presentation of Financial economic document last April, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti reiterated the proposal for a reform of the Stability Pact which envisages a flexible mechanismmodulated on the debt sustainability of each country.

Specific attention was paid to preferential treatment or Golden Rule Of debunking of investments for the environment, the digital transition and defencein line with the commitment to achieve the objective agreed within NATO of 2% of GDP for the defense budget, with equal opportunities for all countries, and to meet international commitments.

The new guidelines on investment in European defence

The matter is known. It was raised recently by Italy at recent EU Councils, and is part of the broader debate on the adaptation of the Stability Pact and EU ambition for new defense responsibilities, especially today for support to Ukraine and the urgent need to adapt European defense capabilities to the new operational scenario.

Proposals and guidelines aimed at equate the priorities of growth and stabilityrestarting a policy of relaunching the European economy and sovereignty in areas of common interest.

It is considered, albeit with different positions among the countries, that the common needs of a reform of the Stability Pact inspired by principles of flexibility, and the need for new policies to relaunch the economy with investments in European public goods, require a new approachdove the necessary debt reduction does not come at the expense of public investments in strategic sectors for Europe such as those mentioned above, thus protecting the competitiveness of the European economy.

The current regulatory framework

The question about the deduction of investments from the Stability Pact already exists in the Community regulatory framework, for specific areas and in certain circumstances.

This possibility can be found in the EDAP (European Defence Action Plan) from 2015 which framed it in the policy of better use of flexibility in the context of the “lnvestment clause” of the Pact under precise conditions: exclusion limited to national cooperation investments in the EDF field (European Defense Fund), recognition of defense investments as “productive investments” by equating them to TENs (Trans-European Networks), the treatment “one-off”, the co-financing principle for EU shared-cost programs such as Cohesion measures, TENsthe Connecting European Facility.

Taking the precedent described above as a reference, untying defense investments in a functional way to overcome the European military shortcomings, incentivize co-financed research and development projects and also support the European cooperations that are envisaging, would have multiplier effects for the European economy in terms of technological and productive strengthening. The competitiveness of the defended ecosystem in the face of international competition, as well as the European trade balance, European strategic autonomy and consequently Euro-Atlantic security would benefit.

In this sense, a mobilization of public investments in defense and other strategic sectors, which are not bound by the Pact, could represent for the Union a substantial element within a package of tools aimed at supporting a more structured, cooperative and flexible European approach on major strategic objectives, in the face of the growing international challenges ahead.