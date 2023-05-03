Exclusive Brands Turin, another 7 companies join the network

Exclusive Brands Torinola rete of the excellences of the Piedmont area born in 2011 on the initiative of Unione Industriali Torino, announced the entry of seven new companies and four new partners: Varvello vinegar factory, Candioli Pharma, Codebò, Eurofork, Leone dal 1857, Molini Bongiovanni, Sant’Agostino Auction House are the new Retisti, while Aon, CIDIMU, Fly Free Airways e Grand Hotel Sitea join as Partners.

Thus, starting today, new companies broaden the horizons of the mission of Exclusive Brands Torino: to promote the value of traditionthe avant-garde of technology and the culture of territory Piedmontese as strategic drivers to represent a consolidated example of excellencenow declined in new entrepreneurial stories, with their uniqueness, values ​​and paths.



With the new entries, the Network consolidates its presence in the Piedmontese entrepreneurial fabric, coming to represent thirty-one companiesfor a total of almost 2 thousand workers in Piedmont e 500 million euros in global turnoverwith a average export share of around 50%. Figures that testify to a mission, that of Exclusive Brands Torino, with a strong attraction for companies, increasingly interested in creating those entrepreneurial synergies that define the DNA of the network.

All product sectors involved

“Today Exclusive Brands Torino becomes even bigger – he comments Julius Trombettapresident of Exclusive Brands Turin – a sign that first of all makes us proud of the path taken so far, demonstrating the goodness of the strategic choices and the results of the Network in recent years. The range of action proves once again to be highly attractive for local companies, and the fact that the new Network operators and new Partners come from product sectors that are very different by nature is a source of pride for us. The yardstick for the entry of new realities into the Network considers excellence a factor that companies must have included in a profoundly broadened and widespread sense in their doing business”.