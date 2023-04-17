Exclusive farewell party in the style of a “circus event” leads to non-deductible representation expenses

| The FG Nuremberg (19.10.22, 3 K 51/22, retrieval no. 233634) has decided that the cost of a circus-style farewell party is a non-deductible entertainment expense if the event is so exclusive in terms of venue and setting that it differs from an ordinary celebration. |

In the case at hand, a former employed managing director (and GmbH shareholder) had organized a farewell party at a special location, a former manor, with an elaborate and extensive entertainment program. According to the court, the total expenses of EUR 586.30 per person were 9 Abs. 5 i. V. m. § 4 Para. 5 S. 1 No. 4 EStG as unreasonable entertainment expenses are not to be taken into account in the income from non-self-employed work. The value of the exemption limit for company events according to § 19 Para. 1 S. 1 No. 1a EStG of EUR 110 can be used as a benchmark for the question of whether there is an extraordinary celebration with unreasonable representation expenses.