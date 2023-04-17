Exclusive farewell party in the style of a “circus event” leads to non-deductible representation expenses

| The FG Nuremberg (19.10.22, 3 K 51/22, retrieval no. 233634) has decided that the cost of a circus-style farewell party is a non-deductible entertainment expense if the event is so exclusive in terms of venue and setting that it differs from an ordinary celebration. |
In the case at hand, a former employed managing director (and GmbH shareholder) had organized a farewell party at a special location, a former manor, with an elaborate and extensive entertainment program. According to the court, the total expenses of EUR 586.30 per person were 9 Abs. 5 i. V. m. § 4 Para. 5 S. 1 No. 4 EStG as unreasonable entertainment expenses are not to be taken into account in the income from non-self-employed work. The value of the exemption limit for company events according to § 19 Para. 1 S. 1 No. 1a EStG of EUR 110 can be used as a benchmark for the question of whether there is an extraordinary celebration with unreasonable representation expenses.
PRACTICAL TIP | Basically “unusual expenses” in the sense of § 4 Para. 5 Sentence 1 No. 4 EStG requires that special circumstances are recognizable with regard to the location of the event or the way in which the guests are entertained, which distinguish the event from an ordinary celebration. You should at least keep an eye on the exemption limit for company events as a yardstick.