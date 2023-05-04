Home » Exclusive/ Giorgia Meloni in Japan: state visit on 23 May
Exclusive/ Giorgia Meloni in Japan: state visit on 23 May

Exclusive/ Giorgia Meloni in Japan: state visit on 23 May

Meloni in Japan, the international tour of the premier continues

It is not yet official, from the press office of Palazzo Chigi they speak of an unofficial hypothesis, but according to ad Affaritaliani.it the prime minister will be in Japan on an official state visit on 23 May. Thus continues the international tour of the premier to accredit Italy in the world, at a political and economic level. Subscribe to the newsletter

