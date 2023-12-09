Home » Exclusive interview: The good momentum of EU-China economic and trade cooperation should be maintained and continued to be strengthened – Interview with Spanish economist Julio Ceballos
Exclusive interview: The good momentum of EU-China economic and trade cooperation should be maintained and continued to be strengthened – Interview with Spanish economist Julio Ceballos

Exclusive interview: The good momentum of EU-China economic and trade cooperation should be maintained and continued to be strengthened – Interview with Spanish economist Julio Ceballos

The following is a summary of an exclusive interview conducted by Xinhua News Agency with Spanish economist Julio Ceballos regarding EU-China economic and trade cooperation. Ceballos emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening the positive momentum that currently exists in various fields of cooperation between the two entities.

Ceballos highlighted the mutually beneficial and dynamic nature of EU-China economic and trade cooperation, which has led to prosperity and stability in both European and Chinese industrial fields. He emphasized the diverse and stable industrial and supply chain that has resulted from this cooperation, with Europe benefiting from China’s consumer market and Chinese investment promoting economic and employment growth in European countries.

Furthermore, Ceballos emphasized the importance of China as a “priority partner” for many supply chains in Europe and stressed the need to maintain and strengthen the existing momentum of cooperation, rather than allowing it to “de-cooperate” or decline in level.

He also pointed to the International Monetary Fund’s prediction that China will contribute to approximately one-third of global economic growth, underlining China’s crucial role in Europe’s economic recovery, trade balance, and supply chain strengthening. Ceballos also noted the alignment of China’s green transformation strategy with European priorities, highlighting the potential for bilateral cooperation and technology transfer.

Ceballos urged for continued dialogue and cooperation between the EU and China in various fields, emphasizing its importance in addressing challenges and ensuring a balanced, sustainable, mutually beneficial, and win-win relationship between the two sides.

Regarding Spain’s current presidency of the EU Council, Ceballos suggested that it represents an opportunity to enhance relations with China through active dialogue and other diplomatic channels. He also emphasized the potential for further fair trade and investment opportunities, addressing global climate change, technological innovation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges between Europe and China.

In conclusion, Ceballos highlighted the positive momentum in EU-China economic and trade cooperation and emphasized the need to sustain and strengthen this momentum for continued mutual benefits and growth.

