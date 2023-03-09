Mps, the exclusive papers: Profumo, Viola and Tononi on trial on the 12th most

Affaritaliani.it can present the cards exclusively of the new trial against Alessandro Profumo, Fabrizio Viola, Massimo Tononi and Arturo Betunio in the context of the so-called “third strand” of the investigations into MPS. The accusation is that of having provided for a correction of the overall impaired loans 7.82 billion, even if – the documents read – 4.46 billion would be attributable to the previous management, that is to say that of Giuseppe Mussari and Antonio Vigni.

Profumo was president of Mps in the period between 2012 and August 2015, with Betunio responsible for the financial part and Viola managing director. Not only that: according to the papers, the defendants would also, in the information prospectus dated 6 June 2014, place shares for a value of 5 billion on the Mta “with the intention of deceiving the recipients of the prospectus itself”, as stated in the request for indictment. Similar behavior is contested for May 22, 2015.

Tononi, Betunio e Viola the financial statements as at 31 December 2015 and the half-yearly financial statements for the first six months of 2016 are also disputed. Among the offended parties, in addition to MPS itself, also Consob and Codacons.

