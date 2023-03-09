Home Business Exclusive/ Mps, here are the cards: Profumo, Viola and Tononi on trial on 12/5
Business

Exclusive/ Mps, here are the cards: Profumo, Viola and Tononi on trial on 12/5

by admin
Exclusive/ Mps, here are the cards: Profumo, Viola and Tononi on trial on 12/5

Mps, the exclusive papers: Profumo, Viola and Tononi on trial on the 12th most

Affaritaliani.it can present the cards exclusively of the new trial against Alessandro Profumo, Fabrizio Viola, Massimo Tononi and Arturo Betunio in the context of the so-called “third strand” of the investigations into MPS. The accusation is that of having provided for a correction of the overall impaired loans 7.82 billion, even if – the documents read – 4.46 billion would be attributable to the previous management, that is to say that of Giuseppe Mussari and Antonio Vigni.

Profumo was president of Mps in the period between 2012 and August 2015, with Betunio responsible for the financial part and Viola managing director. Not only that: according to the papers, the defendants would also, in the information prospectus dated 6 June 2014, place shares for a value of 5 billion on the Mta “with the intention of deceiving the recipients of the prospectus itself”, as stated in the request for indictment. Similar behavior is contested for May 22, 2015.

Tononi, Betunio e Viola the financial statements as at 31 December 2015 and the half-yearly financial statements for the first six months of 2016 are also disputed. Among the offended parties, in addition to MPS itself, also Consob and Codacons.

Click here to read the cards.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Single-use plastic and disposable products: tidying up alone is not enough!

You may also like

Calderone: “Enough income for singles. The new subsidy...

The United States may speed up the pace...

Shortage of skilled workers: almost two million jobs...

Piaggio Aerospace, commissioner management to Carmelo Cosentino

Ciro Grillo case, Santoro takes his defense but...

Snapdragon 8 Gen3 blessing!Meizu will launch a folding...

Crypto bank Silvergate is going into liquidation

Cem Özdemir: “Turkey plans make local meat almost...

BNL funds at a loss, what to do?

iPhone 14 yellow version pre-sale tomorrow: Jingdong 10,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy