Exclusive: Study on salary increases in startups across Europe

Boss, I want more money: Does it make sense to ask for a raise now? And: How much more is the market standard in the tech industry? This exclusive study shows you.

Is there more? Already. Or: At least it should be like that. It is right and good for employees to renegotiate their salaries from time to time. But how much is currently possible? It’s been a challenging year and a half for the startup scene. Financing for already grown companies in particular was sometimes lacking, and when the shift from “full growth and innovation” to “now let’s see that we also make money” numerous young companies had to lay off employees.

Is a salary increase even realistic? A look at the payroll numbers of German startups over the past two years, broken down by industry and growth phase, provides some insight. Spoiler: There was actually more to it.

The salary data platform Ravio offers its customers, exclusively tech companies from Europe, the opportunity to conduct salary benchmarking. In other words, to look at what is paid on average in your industry, in your region or in your growth phase in order to be able to make competitive offers to applicants.

Ravio’s customers – who are also the suppliers of the data – include large European start-ups and scaleups such as Deliveroo, Flink and Personio. The company claims to be able to provide reliable data from companies in 15 European countries. Real-time data, because Ravio obtains the information directly and continuously via an interface with the company’s HR software, anonymizes it and manages it in its own database.