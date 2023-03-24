– Fault? The Credit Suisse disaster? Not us! Who is responsible for the banking crisis? You don’t, that’s for sure. But then who? Luckily, there’s now a program that nails the culprit unerringly. Nils Wischmeyer

CS President Axel Lehmann at the historic press conference: For managers in the 21st century, it is somehow part of their job to blame external circumstances. Photo: Keystone

When a company fails, the question of responsibility always comes up quickly. So of course this time too. “Mr. Lehmann,” a journalist asks the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse, Axel Lehmann, “who is responsible for this disaster?” The answer is – how could it be otherwise – not entirely trivial, of course. At Credit Suisse, they were always happy to take home big bonus bags as scandal followed scandal, mismanagement and questionable deals. To name this disparity, of course, Lehmann could do that now. And yes, he could humbly admit that there is some blame on himself, he as a board of directors or the management team as a whole.

But that would all be a bit too easy. So Axel Lehmann takes a deep breath and then lists a long list of things that – unfortunately, unfortunately – came together and against which there was simply nothing that could be done. A social media storm, the headlines, legacy issues, all of that finally broke the camel’s back. well

The good news: he is not alone with such answers. For managers in the 21st century, it is somehow part of their job to blame external circumstances. Recently, many came up with the idea of ​​​​putting bad numbers on “Corona” for the sake of simplicity or on “disrupted supply chains”. But what should one say in the future when both relax? Always finding new excuses is not that easy.

It’s good, then, that there is now one on the Internet “Excuses generator” for the Credit Suisse disaster. There, the inclined banking enthusiast can generate a useful answer to the question of guilt with just a few keywords. For example, could “green bananas” be responsible? The generator spits out: “We at Credit Suisse are not to blame for the failure of our institute. The sudden and unexpected slump in the green banana market hit us hard and severely impacted our portfolio. We did everything in our power to minimize the impact of this unforeseen development, but ultimately it was an insurmountable hurdle for us.”

«We promise to set several alarm clocks in the future»

There is a similarly amusing result for the word “overslept”: “We at Credit Suisse are not to blame for the rescue operation in 2023. It was just an everyday problem that our management team overslept the alarm clock and missed important decisions as a result has. We apologize to our customers and promise to set multiple alarms in the future.”

The generator, which sometimes works better, sometimes worse, refers at the end to a signature campaign by the SP, which wants to set an example. Of course, stressed-out managers of any company can studiously ignore this in search of the next excuse and simply type in a few reasons that they would like to put forward. Instead of Credit Suisse in the final statement, simply enter your own company and bang: the ideal excuse is done.

Incidentally, this also works for journalists, such as the author of this text, who is certainly sometimes funnier and sometimes less funny. The excuse: “I’m not to blame for the failure of this text. The real enemy is a hidden troublemaker who has dealt brutal blows to our management team – lack of caffeine!»

