Exefin “returns to the past” with Elem Group and focuses on cutting-edge electronics and telematics

Elem Group is the New Industrial Holding, controlled by Exefin of the Petrone familywhich arises from the spin-off of the Viasat Group and from strategy aimed at developing the activities of Design and Production of Hardware, Software and Data Ingestion Telematic Platforms, core business of the companies VEM Solutions and Greenext Technologies (Italy), Icom ODD (Bulgaria), Minipuls (Bulgaria) and BluTech (China). While the subsidiaries present in Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, England, Belgium, Poland, Romania and Chile remain within the perimeter of the Viasat Group.

The completion of the transaction is expected within the first half of 2023. In fact it is a return al past, precisely from that Elem, founded by the entrepreneur Domenico Petrone in 1974, which gave birth to VEM Solutions and the Viasat Group. Therefore, a reality specialized in the production of electronic systems for the Automotive, Sport Car Racing, ICT, Industrial, Telecommunications, Defense, Aerospace markets and which, in the following decades, dedicated itself to the design and production of Telematic Solutions for the automotive application of Satellite Tracking Technologies.

