Savers should definitely take advantage of the tax allowance. To do this, they must issue one or more exemption orders. Carlina Teteris

Since 2009, capital gains – for example interest on savings – have been taxed at a flat rate of 25 percent and paid directly to the tax office by the financial institutions. Savers are currently entitled to an allowance of 1,000 euros (or 2,000 euros for married couples). In order to assert it, they must take action themselves. With one or more exemption orders, several hundred euros can be saved annually. It is important that savers keep track of their exemption orders and check them regularly.

Do you have a savings book, ETFs, life insurance or a home savings contract? Then you may pay taxes on it every year without even knowing it. You can avoid this with an exemption order.

Since 2009, banks and insurance companies have been collecting taxes for the tax office and automatically deducting a flat rate of 25 percent from your income from capital assets. This withholding tax (Capital Gains Tax called) you pay, among other things, on interest and dividends from savings accounts, savings accounts, shares, daily and fixed-term deposit costs, income from life insurance and even reimbursements from the tax office. The banks and insurance companies pay you almost a third less than you earned. This share goes to the state.

read too Paying for a car, vacation in Mallorca or a bicycle with interest: You would currently have to invest this much money as a fixed deposit or overnight money

1000 to 2000 euros tax allowance

You can protect at least part of the income from interest and Co. from taxation. Each saver is entitled to a fixed annual amount that can be exempted from tax deductions. Since 2023 it has been for singles 1000 euros per year and for married couples a total of 2000 euros per year.

In order to claim this so-called tax exemption, you have to take action yourself.

Application for exemption – this is how it works:

First of all, you should note that you must fill out an exemption order from each individual financial or insurance institution where you invest your moneyt. You can usually find this short form on the websites of the respective institutes. With others, you can even change the exemption order directly in online banking. Then you have to pay the total amount of 1000 euros (or 2000 euros for married couples) split between your respective investment opportunities.

The first step is to get an overview of your savings: where do you get interest and dividends from? Are there any savings accounts or funds in your name that family members have taken out for you? And what is the amount of this income? All you have to do is apportion the tax-free amount appropriately.

read too Wealth in old age: This is how much Germans really saved at the age of 30, 40 and 50

An example:

You receive around 300 euros in return from an ETF, 100 euros from a life insurance policy and another 100 euros from a savings account – each from different institutes. Then you have to fill out three exemption orders. Because you don’t reach the maximum amount of 1000 euros, you can round up a bit. For example, you could enter an amount of more than 500 euros in the exemption order for your ETF.

Everyone is responsible for themselves

If you are already investing in a product that brings in 1000 euros or more annually, you only need this one exemption order. However, you should then make sure that no other institute has an exemption order or revoke it at the same time. Otherwise you could get in trouble with the tax office.

In principle, you can change your exemption orders at any time. If you use several savings opportunities and have accordingly issued several exemption orders, you should keep a list of them and check the amounts annually and adjust them if necessary.