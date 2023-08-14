Home » Exor: agreement with Philips, buys 15% of the leading company in health technology
Business

Exor: agreement with Philips, buys 15% of the leading company in health technology

by admin
Exor: agreement with Philips, buys 15% of the leading company in health technology

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in healthcare technology, and Exor NV (AEX: EXO), a diversified holding company based in the Netherlands, announce they have reached an agreement regulating the relationship between the parties under which Exor acquired a 15% stake in Philips. Exor’s investment, which fully supports the Company’s top management and strategy as well as its ability to create value, requires Exor to appoint a member of the Supervisory Board of Philips.

Philips’ strategy and plan to create value with sustainable impact are based on the goal of improving people’s health and well-being through useful and effective innovation. The company holds leading positions in relevant market segments in the health technology sector, thanks to an innovative product portfolio and a strong customer base.

Exor aims to build great companies by providing stability and commitment to support their long-term value creation plans. The dialogue with Philips was initiated following Exor’s desire to increase its presence in the health and technology sectors. Exor’s investment in Philips will not have any dilutive effect and was achieved through the purchase of shares on the market, as well as through an agreement with an important financial institution.

The agreement between the parties provides for Exor’s commitment to be a long-term minority investor, with the right to propose a member of the Supervisory Board, in addition to various usual conditions. Although Exor does not intend to purchase additional Philips shares in the near term, the agreement provides that over time it may – at its discretion – increase its stake up to the maximum limit of 20% of the outstanding ordinary capital of Philips. The agreement governing the relations between the parties can be consulted

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, said: “Exor’s investment, its long-term perspective and growing focus on health and technology fit well with our strategy and significant value creation potential. . With our market leadership positions and people-focused innovation capabilities, Philips is well positioned to deliver on our mission to improve people’s health and well-being, while creating value for all stakeholders.”

See also  BYD shares (01211) AH shares all rose more than 9% to a new high, Goldman Sachs said it may supply external batteries to raise battery production expectations

Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips, said: “We welcome Exor as a long-term investor in Philips. It boasts a successful track record and a clear growth and development strategy in the health and technology sectors. Exor’s significant investment underscores its confidence in Philips’ transformation into a specialist healthcare technology company, as well as its potential for growth and value.”

John Elkann, CEO of Exor, commented: «The path of change undertaken by Philips in recent years has created a company that combines health and technology, two sectors in which we are engaged. Our discussions confirmed the strong and positive alignment between our long-term approach to support the development of our companies and the ambitious plans of Philips under the Chairmanship of Feike Sijbesma and the Executive team led by Roy Jakobs».

You may also like

Bank interest surpluses have increased by almost half...

Exor expands into health technologies: acquired 15% of...

BMW Group, Airbus and Quantinuum are collaborating on...

A-shares Experience Largest One-Day Drop in Nine Months...

United Kingdom, Casey: “Focus on travel and real...

BMW Group, Airbus and Quantinuum are collaborating on...

Meloni: “Tax on banks? I decided”. Pact with...

Still no all-clear for gas supply in winter:...

Credit, Cgia alarm: usury risk salt for artisans...

Gold Market Analysis: Threat to Support at $1,900...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy