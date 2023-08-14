Exor: agreement with Philips, buys 15% of the leading company in health technology

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in healthcare technology, and Exor NV (AEX: EXO), a diversified holding company based in the Netherlands, announce they have reached an agreement regulating the relationship between the parties under which Exor acquired a 15% stake in Philips. Exor’s investment, which fully supports the Company’s top management and strategy as well as its ability to create value, requires Exor to appoint a member of the Supervisory Board of Philips.

Philips’ strategy and plan to create value with sustainable impact are based on the goal of improving people’s health and well-being through useful and effective innovation. The company holds leading positions in relevant market segments in the health technology sector, thanks to an innovative product portfolio and a strong customer base.

Exor aims to build great companies by providing stability and commitment to support their long-term value creation plans. The dialogue with Philips was initiated following Exor’s desire to increase its presence in the health and technology sectors. Exor’s investment in Philips will not have any dilutive effect and was achieved through the purchase of shares on the market, as well as through an agreement with an important financial institution.

The agreement between the parties provides for Exor’s commitment to be a long-term minority investor, with the right to propose a member of the Supervisory Board, in addition to various usual conditions. Although Exor does not intend to purchase additional Philips shares in the near term, the agreement provides that over time it may – at its discretion – increase its stake up to the maximum limit of 20% of the outstanding ordinary capital of Philips. The agreement governing the relations between the parties can be consulted

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, said: “Exor’s investment, its long-term perspective and growing focus on health and technology fit well with our strategy and significant value creation potential. . With our market leadership positions and people-focused innovation capabilities, Philips is well positioned to deliver on our mission to improve people’s health and well-being, while creating value for all stakeholders.”

Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips, said: “We welcome Exor as a long-term investor in Philips. It boasts a successful track record and a clear growth and development strategy in the health and technology sectors. Exor’s significant investment underscores its confidence in Philips’ transformation into a specialist healthcare technology company, as well as its potential for growth and value.”

John Elkann, CEO of Exor, commented: «The path of change undertaken by Philips in recent years has created a company that combines health and technology, two sectors in which we are engaged. Our discussions confirmed the strong and positive alignment between our long-term approach to support the development of our companies and the ambitious plans of Philips under the Chairmanship of Feike Sijbesma and the Executive team led by Roy Jakobs».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

