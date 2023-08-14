Exor buys 15% of Philips, leader in health technologies

Listen to the audio version of the article

Exor has reached an agreement with Philips, the world leader in healthcare technology, under which the Agnelli family holding company has acquired a 15% stake in the company that once operated in consumer electronics. Exor’s investment, which fully supports the company’s top management and strategy as well as its ability to create value, provides for Exor to appoint a member of the Supervisory Board of Philips.

Exor’s investment in Philips, which will not have any dilutive effect, was made with the purchase of shares on the market and with an agreement with an important financial institution. The agreement provides for Exor’s commitment to be a long-term minority investor, with the right to propose a member of the Supervisory Board.

Although Exor does not intend to purchase additional Philips shares in the near term, the agreement provides that over time it may – at its discretion – increase its stake up to the maximum limit of 20% of the outstanding ordinary capital of Philips.

“Exor’s investment, long-term perspective and growing focus on health and technology fit well with our strategy and significant value creation potential. With our market leadership positions and our people-centric innovation capabilities, Philips is well positioned to deliver on our mission to improve people’s health and well-being, while creating value for all stakeholders,” comments Roy Jakobs, CEO by Royal Philips.

“We welcome Exor as a long-term investor in Philips. It boasts a successful track record and a clear growth and development strategy in the health and technology sectors. Exor’s significant investment underscores its confidence in Philips’ transformation into a specialist healthcare technology company, as well as its potential for growth and value,” adds Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips.