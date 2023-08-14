Exor expands into health technologies: acquired 15% of Philips

MILANO – Exor has reached an agreement with Philipsworld leader in technology for the health sector, under which the holding company – which also controls Repubblica through Gedi – has acquired a 15% stake in the company that once operated in consumer electronics.

Exor’s investment, explains a note, is in full support of the company’s top management and strategy as well as its ability to create value and expects Exor to appoint a member of the Supervisory Board of Philips.

“Philips’ journey of change in recent years has created a company that combines health and technology, two sectors in which we are engaged. Our conversations confirmed the strong and positive alignment between our long-term approach to support the development of our companies and Philips’ ambitious plans,” he said John ElkannCEO of Exor.

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, said: “Exor’s investment, its long-term perspective and growing focus on health and technology fit well with our strategy and significant value creation potential. With our market leadership positions and people-focused innovation capabilities, Philips is well positioned to deliver on our mission to improve people’s health and well-being, while creating value for all stakeholders.”

Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips, said: “We welcome Exor as a long-term investor in Philips. It has a successful track record and a clear growth and development strategy in the healthcare and technology sectors. Exor’s significant investment underscores its confidence in Philips’ transformation into a specialist healthcare technology company, as well as its potential for growth and value.”