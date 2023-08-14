Home » Exor expands into health technologies: acquired 15% of Philips
Business

Exor expands into health technologies: acquired 15% of Philips

by admin
Exor expands into health technologies: acquired 15% of Philips

MILANO – Exor has reached an agreement with Philipsworld leader in technology for the health sector, under which the holding company – which also controls Repubblica through Gedi – has acquired a 15% stake in the company that once operated in consumer electronics.

Exor’s investment, explains a note, is in full support of the company’s top management and strategy as well as its ability to create value and expects Exor to appoint a member of the Supervisory Board of Philips.

“Philips’ journey of change in recent years has created a company that combines health and technology, two sectors in which we are engaged. Our conversations confirmed the strong and positive alignment between our long-term approach to support the development of our companies and Philips’ ambitious plans,” he said John ElkannCEO of Exor.

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, said: “Exor’s investment, its long-term perspective and growing focus on health and technology fit well with our strategy and significant value creation potential. With our market leadership positions and people-focused innovation capabilities, Philips is well positioned to deliver on our mission to improve people’s health and well-being, while creating value for all stakeholders.”

Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips, said: “We welcome Exor as a long-term investor in Philips. It has a successful track record and a clear growth and development strategy in the healthcare and technology sectors. Exor’s significant investment underscores its confidence in Philips’ transformation into a specialist healthcare technology company, as well as its potential for growth and value.”

You may also like

BMW Group, Airbus and Quantinuum are collaborating on...

A-shares Experience Largest One-Day Drop in Nine Months...

United Kingdom, Casey: “Focus on travel and real...

BMW Group, Airbus and Quantinuum are collaborating on...

Meloni: “Tax on banks? I decided”. Pact with...

Still no all-clear for gas supply in winter:...

Credit, Cgia alarm: usury risk salt for artisans...

Gold Market Analysis: Threat to Support at $1,900...

Anxious eyes are on China – the world...

Mancini resigns, his wife warned Gravina of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy