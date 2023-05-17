Home » Exor, limited entry ingot. Vellano: «Priority to organic growth»
Business

Exor, limited entry ingot. Vellano: «Priority to organic growth»

by admin
Exor, limited entry ingot. Vellano: «Priority to organic growth»

It’s just born, but it already manages something like 3 billion in assets. But above all the Lingotto, the new investment company controlled by Exor of the Agnelli family, is «a new project», underlines its managing director Enrico Vellano. Which within 12-18 months, the CEO announces, could go alongside the assets conferred today by Exor and Covea, those of third party investors. However, this was done selectively and favoring organic growth, a priority in the plan…

See also  National Development and Reform Commission: Coal-fired power generation on-grid tariff reform has limited impact on prices

You may also like

Billionaire Dirk Rossmann invests in this company

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

New energy vehicles will go to the countryside...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy