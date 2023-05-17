Exor, limited entry ingot. Vellano: «Priority to organic growth»

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s just born, but it already manages something like 3 billion in assets. But above all the Lingotto, the new investment company controlled by Exor of the Agnelli family, is «a new project», underlines its managing director Enrico Vellano. Which within 12-18 months, the CEO announces, could go alongside the assets conferred today by Exor and Covea, those of third party investors. However, this was done selectively and favoring organic growth, a priority in the plan…