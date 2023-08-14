Exor-Philips agreement, and the Dutch stock soars after the operation

Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, has reached an agreement with Philips to buy 15% of the Dutch company born in Eindhoven for a figure close to 2.6 billion euros. The Dutch company, historically active in the field of electronics, has for some years acquired a leading role also in the production of medical devices and technological solutions for health, quickly becoming one of the world leaders in this field .

The agreement, born from the two companies’ desire to collaborate, will give Exor the possibility of appointing a representative within the supervisory board of Philips, the equivalent of the board of directors.

The agreement between the parties provides for Exor’s commitment to act as a minority investor in the long term. As specified by a company note, although Exor has no intention of purchasing additional Philips shares in the short term, the agreement provides that over time the holding company may increase its stake up to the maximum limit of 20% of the outstanding ordinary capital of Philips.

Following the news of Exor’s purchase of the 15% stake, the Dutch company soared by 5%, thus bringing the annual growth of its shares to a robust 40% overall.

According to the CEO of Royal Philips, Roy Jakobs “Exor’s investment, its long-term perspective and growing focus on health and technology fit well with our strategy and with our market leadership positions and our people-centric innovation capabilities. John Elkann, CEO of Exor, commented on the agreement by making it known that “the path of change undertaken by Philips in recent years has created a company that combines health and technology, two sectors in which we are engaged”. “Our interlocutions – he added – confirmed the strong and positive alignment between our long-term approach to support the development of our companies and the ambitious plans of Philips under the team led by Roy Jakobs and the presidency of Feike Sijbesma”. The latter recalled that Philips “boasts a successful track record and a clear growth and development strategy in the health and technology sectors” for which “the significant investment made by Exor underlines its confidence in the transformation of Philips into a company specializing in health technology, as well as in its growth potential and value».

To date, the holding company that controls, among others, Stellantis and Ferrari, has invested around 4 billion euros in the entire healthcare sector, including the latest investment in Philips.

