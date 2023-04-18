Exor, profit at 4.2 billion thanks to the sale of PartnerRe. New president Nohria

Listen to the audio version of the article

Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, closed 2022 with a consolidated profit of 4.2 billion euros compared to 1.7 billion euros in 2021. For the first time as at 31 December 2022, the financial position is positive by 0, 8 billion (+4.7 billion compared to the negative position of 3.9 billion at the end of 2021). The net increase of 2.5 billion euros in profit is mainly attributable to the net capital gain realized on the sale of PartnerRe (2.4 billion). The proposed ordinary dividend is 100 million, equal to 0.44 euro per share (0.43 in 2022).

Meanwhile, Exor’s board of directors will propose to the general meeting the appointment of the Indian Nitin Nohria to the position of chairman and senior non-executive director. Sandra Dembeck and Tiberto Ruy Brandolini D’Adda will also be proposed as new non-executive directors. Nohria will replace Ajay Banga who, following his appointment as the next president of the World Bank, will not run again for the board of directors of Exor.

The NAV (value of the company’s assets) at the end of the year amounted to 28.2 billion euros (it was 31 billion as at 31 December 2021). The NAV per share decreased by 7.6%, but – underlines Exor – it outperformed the MSCI World index by 6.6 percentage points, mainly due to the market performance of listed companies and the financial position. As at 31 December 2022, the consolidated shareholders’ equity of Exor attributable to the shareholders of the parent company amounted to 20.6 billion with a net increase of 3.86 billion, compared to 16.759 billion as at 31 December 2021.