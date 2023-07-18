Home » Exor, the Agnellis invest in Optalysys optical chips. “They are revolutionaries”
Exor, the Agnellis invest in Optalysys optical chips. "They are revolutionaries"

Exor, the Agnellis invest in Optalysys optical chips. “They are revolutionaries”

Exor, Elkann’s Investment in Revolutionary Optical Chips. All the details

The Lambs have decided to invest in optical chipsthis is a new business for Exor with infinite potential. Optalysesbased in Leeds, this month – reads the Sole 24 Ore – picked up a Serie A round from 21 million poundsthrough Lingotto, the investment company owned by the family holding company. The funds will help create jobswith the company attracting former engineers from Arm and Imagination.

The company is developing a technology in the field of optical chips that they use light instead of electricity to run calculations. This technologyrevolutionary” – writes the Financial Times and reported by Il Sole – is particularly suitable for new types of encryption which, according to its creators, will allow for more private and secure data sharing between companies and countries. There’s a increase in investments for optical chips while the semiconductor industry is struggling.

