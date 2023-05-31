Exor, the assembly gives the green light to the accounts. Nitin Nohria president

The Exor shareholders’ meeting approved the 2022 accounts of the Agnelli family holding company. Exor, expressed a positive opinion on the 2022 remuneration report and gave the green light to the company’s new remuneration policy. The distribution of a dividend of €0.44 per outstanding share was resolved, for a total of approximately €100 million. The dividend will be paid on 6 June 2023 (ex-dividend date 2 June 2023) and will be paid to shareholders registered on 5 June 2023 (record date).

John Elkann was reappointed as Chief Executive Officer, while Nitin Nohria was named a Senior Non-Executive Director and, subsequently, Chairman. Sandra Dembeck and Tiberto Ruy Brandolini d’Adda have been appointed as non-executive directors. Marc Bolland, Melissa Bethell, Laurence Debroux, Axel Dumas, Ginevra Elkann and Alessandro Nasi were also reappointed non-executive directors. As previously announced, Andrea Agnelli resigned from the board starting yesterday.

The meeting also authorized the board of directors to repurchase the company’s shares on the market up to a maximum number of shares equal to 10% of the ordinary shares issued by the company and for 18 months from today, in accordance with Dutch law and the provisions of the statute. The Shareholders’ Meeting renewed the authorization for the Board of Directors to cancel any ordinary shares held or to be acquired, in order to optimize the company’s capital structure and increase flexibility in the management of its capital.

The general meeting released the directors from all liability in connection with the performance of their duties in the 2022 financial year.

The composition of the Company’s committees is as follows:

Audit Committee: Laurence Debroux (president), Marc Bolland, Sandra Dembeck and Nitin Nohria.

Remuneration and Appointments Committee: Marc Bolland (president), Axel Dumas and Nitin Nohria.

ESG Committee: Nitin Nohria (president), Melissa Bethell and Laurence Debroux.