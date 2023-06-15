Expand the influence of “Guangzhou Price” Guangzhou released the implementation plan for improving the modern financial service system

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Li Huankun reported: In order to promote the high-quality development of the city’s financial market entities and improve the modern financial service system, the General Office of the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government recently issued the “Implementation Plan for Improving Guangzhou’s Modern Financial Service System” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”). The “Plan” proposes that by 2025, the total assets of the banking industry will reach 10 trillion yuan, the scale of annual insurance premiums will reach 180 billion yuan, and more than 6 securities, funds, and futures legal person financial institutions with market scale and competitiveness ranking in the forefront of the industry will be cultivated. Institutions, build 1-2 national financial transaction platforms, and more than 4,000 local financial organizations of various types.

The “Plan” first focuses on improving the banking industry’s ability to serve the real economy, improving the securities industry’s service innovation-driven strategic capabilities, supporting the insurance industry to strengthen its risk protection function, improving the futures industry’s risk management function, and giving full play to the financing support role of the fund industry. Among them, the “Plan” mentions accelerating the establishment of international commercial banks in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, striving to promote the establishment of domestic corporate bank headquarters in Guangzhou by foreign banks; giving full play to the leading role of the Guangzhou Futures Exchange to attract futures trading and asset allocation. More financial institutions have settled in Guangzhou, and futures companies are supported in setting up risk management subsidiaries and related institutions in Guangzhou.

At the same time, the “Plan” proposes to strengthen the construction of financial infrastructure and platforms, including the construction of Guangzhou Futures Exchange with high standards, support Guangzhou Futures Exchange to cooperate with Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Exchange and major international futures exchanges, and expand the “Guangzhou Futures Exchange”. “price” influence; actively play the role of national trading platforms such as the South Center of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Guangzhou Service Base of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the South China Base of the Beijing Stock Exchange of the National SME Share Transfer System, and the Southern Headquarters of the Shanghai Insurance Exchange in Guangzhou . Support the establishment of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Insurance Service Center in Nansha to provide after-sales services to customers who live or work in the Greater Bay Area and legally hold Hong Kong and Macau insurance policies. Actively strive for more national trading platforms to set up southern headquarters in Guangzhou.

