Expanding Financial Support for Technology Innovation: A Multi-Level Approach

Financial Support for Science and Technology Innovation Shows Multi-Level and All-Round Pattern

As of the end of June 2023, the balance of loans to technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in my country’s banking industry reached 2.36 trillion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 25.1%. This growth rate has been maintained for three consecutive years, highlighting the importance of the technology sector in driving economic development. Additionally, the balance of sci-tech innovation bills and sci-tech corporate bonds stood at approximately 450 billion yuan, signaling further financial support for scientific and technological advancements. Furthermore, there are currently 1,000 “professional, special, and new” SMEs listed on the A-share market, demonstrating the market’s confidence in these innovative companies. The management scale of venture capital and private equity investment funds has also reached nearly 14 trillion yuan, indicating robust investment in the technology sector.

Historically, financial support for science and technology innovation in my country has been primarily provided through bank credit. However, technology companies, especially start-ups, often carry high-risk characteristics, which pose challenges for traditional bank credit models focused on avoiding bad debts. In response, all stakeholders have gradually reached a consensus that financial support for science and technology innovation should be based on equity investment. This approach involves combining stocks, loans, and debt protection, as well as incorporating multiple parties to provide comprehensive support.

Financial support for technological innovation needs to address the diverse needs of different types and stages of technology companies. Start-up companies, for instance, usually have a strong thirst for funding and are willing to dilute their equity to secure funds. On the other hand, growth-stage companies may meet the credit access standards of certain banks and prefer a combination of stocks and bonds for financing. Mature-stage companies, meanwhile, focus on cross-border financing, improving capital efficiency, and reducing financial costs. The ability to cater to these varied needs is crucial for effective financial support for technological innovation.

The multi-level and all-round nature of financial support for technological innovation necessitates coordination amongst multiple parties. To ensure successful coordination, there must be a balance between benefit sharing and risk sharing. One example of attempted coordination is the pilot project of “investment-loan linkage.” This initiative involves commercial banks collaborating with external venture capital institutions or making equity investments through their subsidiaries with investment functions. These banks also provide credit extension services, using investment income to offset credit risks. However, previous experiences have highlighted challenges in coordinating the investment and lending processes. The compatibility between the two institutions and the balance between investment income and potential non-performing loans remain key concerns.

Addressing these difficulties requires a concerted effort from bank credit, capital markets, insurance, and financing guarantee institutions. Each entity must leverage its strengths and work together to collectively support technological innovation. Banks, for example, should enhance their capacity by adjusting their evaluation standards for companies. Instead of solely focusing on stable cash flow and accumulated assets, banks should consider the future development prospects of enterprises and strive to gain a deeper understanding of them. This can be achieved through cooperation with science and technology departments, utilizing data from the “enterprise innovation point system,” and building a credit evaluation system tailored to the characteristics of scientific and technological innovation enterprises.

In parallel, capital markets need to strengthen financial supply for seed-stage and start-up technology companies. This involves encouraging market participants to “invest early and invest small.” To achieve this, it is crucial to address barriers throughout the fundraising, investment, management, and withdrawal processes of venture capital institutions. Establishing and improving evaluation mechanisms, tolerance for failure, and liability exemption mechanisms for venture capital funds will enable these institutions to make comprehensive and long-term decisions.

Insurance and financing guarantees also play a vital role in supporting science and technology innovation. Given the inherent uncertainties in technological innovation activities, a risk-sharing mechanism is essential. Insurance and financing guarantee institutions naturally provide this function. Innovation is necessary in the financing guarantee model for serving science and technology innovation enterprises, with a focus on optimizing the insurance compensation mechanism for significant technical equipment and key new materials. These initiatives will enhance financial support sustainability for science and innovation.

Furthermore, it is critical to optimize supporting policies and create a favorable environment for technological innovation. Addressing the information asymmetry between banks and enterprises requires improved communication and the establishment of information databases for science and technology innovation companies. Transforming financing needs into effective financing connections is crucial. Intellectual property financing poses a specific challenge for enterprises, thus necessitating the establishment of an intellectual property trading platform. This platform will broaden the channels for the disposal and realization of intellectual property rights, enabling science and technology innovation companies to monetize their intellectual property and treat it as a valuable asset. Ultimately, through multi-level linkage and comprehensive exploration, the adaptability of financial services to technology innovation enterprises will be significantly improved.