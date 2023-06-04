Expanding new industries and activating new engines——Observations from the front line of industrial green development – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 4thTopic: Expanding new industries and activating new engines——Observations from the front line of industrial green development

Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xinxin

Rooftop photovoltaic power generation can meet up to 50% of the factory’s electricity consumption during the day; green fibers realize circular economy and reduce dependence on petrochemical resources… Recently, the 2023 Industrial Green Development Conference was held in Guangzhou, and many green manufacturing applications were exhibited, which was impressive profound.

While the manufacturing industry is transforming to high-end, intelligent, and green, energy-saving equipment, low-carbon products, and digital technology continue to expand into new scenarios and new industries, gradually becoming new engines of industrial development.

Stimulate upgrade demand with green products

The robot automatically recognizes the car model and assembles the glass, and can roll off a car in 53 seconds… Walking into the workshop of GAC Aian, the intelligent production of new energy vehicles is in full swing. Zheng Chunqi, deputy general manager of GAC Aian, told reporters that GAC Aian sold more than 40,000 new cars in May, a year-on-year increase of 114%. “We continue to increase the intelligent and green upgrading of our production methods, and we have now achieved full digitalization from user ordering to parts supply, production, and delivery.”

On February 24, at the assembly line of GAC Aian New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., a robot arm was installing car tires.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

New energy vehicles are the general trend of the automobile industry and represent a green and low-carbon lifestyle. At present, new energy vehicles have become the “landscape” of urban roads. According to the data of Shenzhou Car Rental, Shenzhou Car Rental has launched new energy vehicles in batches many times, and put them in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and other cities. At present, thousands of new energy vehicles are coming online one after another. During the “May 1st” holiday this year, the average daily pick-up volume of car rental new energy vehicles in China has more than tripled over the same period last year.

Not just new energy vehicles. Xin Guobin, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that my country continues to promote the improvement of the supply capacity of green products, and the development of low-carbon industries is in the ascendant. According to data released at the 2023 Industrial Green Development Conference, nearly 30,000 green products have been promoted in total, and the output of major links in the photovoltaic industry chain accounts for more than 70% of the world.

Since the beginning of this year, the industrial operation has been generally stable, but it is also facing pressure from the demand side and the supply side. To ensure the steady recovery of the industrial economy, efforts must be made to expand the market and tap growth points. Green and low-carbon products meet the needs of upgrading and the direction of transformation.

“It is necessary to stimulate new green demand with high-quality green supply.” Liu Wenqiang, Secretary of the Party Committee of China Electronics and Information Industry Development Research Institute, said that it is necessary to speed up the improvement of the green supply system in the industrial field from basic raw materials to terminal consumer goods, so as to make the supply of products and equipment green. Advantages grow.

Promoting Quality and Efficiency Improvement with Green Production

Recently, China Construction Third Bureau’s “Aerial Building Machine” was unveiled in Nanjing. Jiao Zhengchao, project technical director of China Construction Third Bureau, told reporters that the “air building machine” provides a fully enclosed working space. Compared with traditional construction, the efficiency is increased by about 20%, and the building energy consumption is also reduced.

On March 15, the staff of the Qianshan Iron Mine of Ansteel Group Mining Company controlled the operation of underground equipment in the operation room.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

At the exhibition site held at the same time as the conference, China Mobile exhibited 5G remote mining simulation scenarios. The “unmanned” and “intelligent” mining equipment improves the operating environment, effectively improving production efficiency and environmental protection; at the China Energy Conservation booth, the staff introduced The practice of using smart poles to replace traditional street lamps to help smart cities and reduce energy consumption of lighting systems; at the booth of Tsingtao Brewery, the plan to reduce water consumption in the brewing process through production optimization and technological improvement attracted attention… From factory workshops to city management, A green and smart model is being promoted.

Green production is to reduce costs, reduce emissions, and increase efficiency. According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, by the end of 2022, more than 2,100 high-level digital workshops and smart factories will be built, which will promote the production efficiency of smart manufacturing demonstration factories by 34.8% and reduce carbon emissions by 21.2%.

Xin Guobin said that it is necessary to accelerate the transformation of low-carbon energy consumption, clean production process and digital transformation of manufacturing process. “Promote next-generation information technologies such as 5G, big data, and artificial intelligence to improve energy, resource, and environmental management levels, empower green manufacturing, and cultivate new drivers of green industrial development.”

Deeply tap energy-saving potential to promote carbon reduction transformation in key areas

Activate new engines in green transformation. At the meeting, Liu Qiong, deputy director of the Environmental Resources Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that energy efficiency benchmarks and tables will be carried out to tap energy-saving potentials, promote energy-saving and carbon-reduction transformation in key areas and industries, and improve fiscal, taxation, and financial systems that support green development. Policy and Standards System.

Accelerate the transformation of high-end industrial structure. Xin Guobin said that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will promote the exit of backward production capacity in accordance with laws and regulations, resolutely curb the blind development of “two high” projects, cultivate and strengthen strategic emerging industries, and optimize the regional industrial layout.

Apply the concept of green development throughout the entire process of industrial production. Zhou Ji, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said at the meeting that it is necessary to fully implement the green design of industrial products throughout the life cycle, and promote industrial enterprises, especially those in metallurgy, petrochemical, building materials, and textile industries, to implement technological transformation, digital transformation, and green upgrades, and promote industrial development. Holistic and systematic realization of energy-saving and clean production.

Promote the green development of industry with the support of green energy. The participating experts believe that it is necessary to further establish and improve a new type of clean energy industry chain, and promote the breakthrough and industrialization of green energy technologies such as photovoltaics, wind power, and energy storage.

“The manufacturing industry should provide high-quality products, equipment and systems for green development, and provide solid guarantee and support for the green transformation of the entire economy and society. This is a huge-scale industry with bright prospects, and it is also a new growth point.” Zhou Ji said .