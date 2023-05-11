Expanding space, practicing internal skills, and adding kinetic energy-my country’s foreign trade continues to maintain a stable and positive momentum-China Daily

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 10. Title: Expand space, practice internal skills, and increase kinetic energy——Observation on the continued steady and positive momentum of my country’s foreign trade

Xinhua News Agency reporters Zou Duowei and Wei Yijun

On the 9th, the General Administration of Customs released the latest operation of my country’s foreign trade: in the first four months of this year, the total value of import and export of goods trade was 13.32 trillion yuan, an increase of 5.8% year-on-year, of which the monthly import and export in April was 3.43 trillion yuan, an increase of 8.9% .

Under the complicated and severe external situation, the accumulative growth rate turned from a slight year-on-year decrease of 0.8% in the first two months to a growth rate of 4.8% in the first quarter, and then further accelerated by 1 percentage point in the first four months compared with the first quarter. Draw an upward curve. Lu Daliang, director of the Statistics and Analysis Department of the General Administration of Customs, said that since the beginning of this year, my country’s economic development has shown a positive trend of recovery, the economic operation has achieved a good start, and the stable and positive trend of foreign trade imports and exports has further continued.

Automatic assembly, online monitoring, robot welding, intelligent warehousing… Walking into the workshop of Sigmai Co., Ltd. located in Sanmen County, Zhejiang Province, the entire production process reflects the deep integration of informatization and industrialization. In the first four months, this automobile shock absorber manufacturing company, which mainly caters to the high-end markets in Europe and the United States, achieved an operating income of over 400 million yuan, with a double-digit year-on-year growth rate.

Jiang Ruifeng, the general manager of the company, told reporters that despite the constraints of the global economic downturn, insufficient external demand, and geopolitical risks, the company has focused on its main business, and the new products launched by improving its R&D capabilities have continuously received praise from overseas markets. At present, the order has reached 9 moon. The company will also intensify its “going out” efforts, and plans to participate in exhibitions held in about 30 countries within this year, strive to expand the international “friend circle”, and cultivate and form new business growth points.

As the largest subject of my country’s foreign trade, private enterprises with high operating flexibility and strong market adaptability continue to maintain a good momentum. According to customs statistics, in the first four months, there were 415,000 private enterprises with import and export performance in my country, an increase of 8.9% year-on-year; the import and export of private enterprises reached 7.05 trillion yuan, an increase of 15.8% year-on-year, accounting for more than 50% of my country’s total foreign trade value . According to the monthly customs survey, the proportion of enterprises with increased export orders has increased for four consecutive months.

The highlights of foreign trade operations are also reflected in the continuous optimization of the export product structure and the unabated growth of exports of high value-added products. In the first four months, my country exported 4.44 trillion yuan of mechanical and electrical products, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%, accounting for 57.9% of the total export value. Among them, driven by the export of new energy vehicles, the export value of automobiles increased by 120.3%.

On the 9th, 203 excavators produced by Shandong Lingong Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. were lined up at Qingdao Dagang Wharf after customs clearance procedures were completed at Qingdao Customs. After a few days, these vehicles will be shipped to Turkey and other countries. This is the 47th batch of engineering vehicles exported to countries along the “Belt and Road” by Qingdao Dagang Port this year.

With the solid advancement of high-level opening up to the outside world, the level of economic and trade cooperation between my country and countries along the “Belt and Road” has been continuously improved. In the first four months, the growth rate of my country’s total import and export to countries along the “Belt and Road” was 10.2 percentage points higher than the overall growth rate, accounting for 34.6%. Among them, imports and exports to Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, Saudi Arabia and other West Asian and North African countries increased by 37.4% and 9.6% respectively, which partially made up for the impact of sluggish demand in traditional markets.

The data shows that new changes such as lower-than-expected imports, a slowdown in the monthly growth rate of foreign trade, and a decline in imports and exports to traditional trading partners such as the United States and Japan have become the current challenges.

“It must be noted that my country’s foreign trade situation is still complicated and severe.” Wang Shouwen, the international trade negotiator and deputy minister of the Ministry of Commerce, said earlier that the uncertainty of foreign demand is still the biggest constraint.

Stabilizing foreign trade is an important support for steady growth. At the meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held at the end of April, it was clearly stated that “attracting foreign investment should be placed in a more important position, and the basic market of foreign trade and foreign investment should be stabilized.”

The Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Promoting the Stable Scale and Optimal Structure of Foreign Trade”, emphasizing the stabilization and expansion of the import and export scale of key products, and accelerating the innovative development of foreign trade; the Ministry of Commerce actively promoted the recovery of offline exhibitions; six departments including the General Administration of Customs deployed in 17 The city launched a special action to promote cross-border trade facilitation in 2023 to further optimize the port business environment; Shanghai supports electromechanical and high-tech product companies to expand diversified international markets; Guangzhou proposes to promote the digital transformation of the entire process of the processing trade industry chain… in the early stage On the basis of several rounds of policy measures, the new round of combination boxing once again released a positive signal of increasing efforts to stabilize foreign trade.

Yang Guangpu, an associate researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council, said that while strengthening the publicity and interpretation of the latest policies and promoting the implementation of effective policies, it is also necessary to encourage localities to carry out in-depth investigations and research, and introduce support measures according to local conditions to effectively solve the difficulties of enterprises, continue to encourage enterprises to actively explore overseas markets, and further improve The efficiency of export tax rebates, and support enterprises to make full use of credit insurance, trade credit and other policy tools to continuously stimulate new momentum for foreign trade growth.

To cope with difficulties and challenges, foreign trade entities must not only “hold together to keep warm”, but also further improve their internal strength. Zhuang Rui, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics, believes that enterprises can continuously enhance their anti-risk capabilities by improving product quality, strengthening technological innovation, and broadening trade channels, which will help improve their own international competitiveness and provide an important impetus for the high-quality development of foreign trade. Consolidate the recovery of the national economy and make more contributions to the good situation.

