Expanding the Application Scale of 5G Digital Technology to Empower the Physical Industry

BEIJING, Xinhua News Agency – The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China has recently launched a series of measures to accelerate the integration of digital technology and the real economy. These measures aim to expand the scale of 5G applications and promote the construction of 5G factories by more than 3,000 companies this year.

According to Zhao Zhiguo, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the main focus will be on intelligent manufacturing. The ministry aims to promote the digitization of the manufacturing industry, facilitate intelligent upgrades, and enhance industrial economic development through the “empowerment” of digital technology.

Various companies have already started incorporating digital technology into their operations. Lunan Zhonglian Cement Co., Ltd., for example, has implemented the Yunzhou Bianque production intelligent service system, allowing technicians to remotely monitor and control cement production in real time. Through intelligent transformation, the company has not only improved the quality of cement production but also achieved energy saving and emission reduction.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has reported that nearly 8,000 digital workshops and smart factories have been established across the country. Out of these, more than 2,500 have reached the maturity level of smart manufacturing capabilities above level 2, indicating the successful completion of digital transformation. These demonstration factories have witnessed a reduction in the product development cycle by an average of 20.7%, an increase in production efficiency by 34.8%, and a decrease in defective product rates by 27.4%.

Digital technology is also being incorporated into other industries. The equipment manufacturing industry is promoting collaborative design and remote operation and maintenance, while consumer goods industries are leveraging digital technology for mass customization and direct user-connected manufacturing. Raw material industries such as petrochemical, metallurgy, and building materials are implementing cross-process quality control models to improve industrial quality and efficiency.

Chongqing, one of China‘s major cities, has launched an action plan for the digital transformation of its manufacturing industry. The plan aims to achieve digital popularization in manufacturing enterprises above designated size by 2027 and migrate 400,000 small and medium-sized enterprises to the cloud platform.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is committed to expanding the breadth and depth of 5G network coverage. Policies will be issued to guide the development of computing power infrastructure and accelerate the construction of an integrated computing power infrastructure system.

In order to support small and medium-sized enterprises in their digital transformation, the ministry will lower the threshold of digitalization and implement special actions to empower these enterprises with digital technology and scientific and technological achievements.

The ministry has expressed its commitment to continue providing policies that stimulate the value of digital technology applications. Efforts will be made to develop low-cost and lightweight 5G industrial-grade products, improve high-end, intelligent, and green manufacturing levels, and strengthen the research and development as well as industrialization of digital technology.

As the integration of digital and real sectors progresses, China is set to witness the emergence of more “policy packages” aimed at facilitating this integration.

[Responsible editor: Zhou Chuqing]

