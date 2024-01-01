Home » Expansion of the travel landscape: The eVTOL field welcomes policies and the market blooms. When will the “air taxi” really arrive? _ Oriental Fortune Network
Business

Expansion of the travel landscape: The eVTOL field welcomes policies and the market blooms. When will the “air taxi” really arrive? _ Oriental Fortune Network

by admin
Expansion of the travel landscape: The eVTOL field welcomes policies and the market blooms. When will the “air taxi” really arrive? _ Oriental Fortune Network

The eVTOL industry is experiencing a boom as the field of electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) gains momentum. EHang Intelligent recently announced the successful completion of the first batch of EH216-S unmanned manned aircraft’s commercial flight demonstrations in Guangzhou and Hefei, marking the EH216-S’s success in local scenic spots with plans for regular commercial flights to follow.

Several regions, including Shenzhen, Hefei, and Huangpu District of Guangzhou, have issued eVTOL-related policies to accelerate the implementation of eVTOL. Adding to this, the Guangzhou Development Zone Investment Group and Guangzhou Industrial Investment Capital jointly established the Guangzhou Development Zone Low-altitude Industry Venture Capital Fund. There has been a significant increase in financing for eVTOL companies, with a total of 8 eVTOL companies receiving financing in the primary market, with the cumulative public financing exceeding hundreds of millions of yuan.

The concept of “low-altitude economy” and “eVTOL” has gained increasing attention from officials, with discussions about urban air transportation networks and low-altitude economy as part of national strategic planning. Many provinces have included “low-altitude economy” and “eVTOL” in their government work reports, indicating a growing interest in this industry.

As the industry continues to develop, there are expectations for mass production to occur around 2025. Companies like EHang Intelligent, Xpeng Huitian, and Shi’s Technology have disclosed their intentions to achieve mass production or delivery by 2025. However, airworthiness certification remains a critical aspect for the commercialization of eVTOL. As of now, EHang Intelligent is the only company to have received a type certificate (TC) from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, making it an important benchmark for airworthiness certification of innovative eVTOLs.

Additionally, there are still challenges to address before entering the commercial application stage, including the safety and reliability of the actual operation of the product, application for operating airspace, and considerations of the most suitable application scenarios for eVTOL. It is expected that the global development of eVTOL will create an efficient and safe urban air transportation ecosystem, but it will require careful and gradual development to reach that stage.

See also  Nexi, approved the 2022 budget and the allocation of the profit

Overall, the eVTOL industry is navigating through a pivotal period, with a promising outlook for policy support and market growth. While there are still obstacles to overcome, there is a growing sense of anticipation for the realization of “air taxis” and “flying cars” as a part of everyday life.

You may also like

ATM, paid withdrawal. The blow starts today. Here...

Holiday apartment in Malaysia: Good opportunity for property...

Real Estate Economists Were Wrong About 2023: What...

Huatai Securities: Inflation fell more than expected in...

Robot “attack” in the Tesla factory: This is...

Huawei Nova 12 Ultra: The New Smartphone Competing...

Cancel culture, Sangiuliano and the battle to protect...

Holidays in Switzerland – Number of US tourists...

The US Dollar Ends 2023 with Its Worst...

Piazza Affari ends the last session of 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy