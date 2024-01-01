Expansion of the travel landscape: The eVTOL field welcomes policies and the market blooms. When will the “air taxi” really arrive? _ Oriental Fortune Network

The eVTOL industry is experiencing a boom as the field of electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) gains momentum. EHang Intelligent recently announced the successful completion of the first batch of EH216-S unmanned manned aircraft’s commercial flight demonstrations in Guangzhou and Hefei, marking the EH216-S’s success in local scenic spots with plans for regular commercial flights to follow.

Several regions, including Shenzhen, Hefei, and Huangpu District of Guangzhou, have issued eVTOL-related policies to accelerate the implementation of eVTOL. Adding to this, the Guangzhou Development Zone Investment Group and Guangzhou Industrial Investment Capital jointly established the Guangzhou Development Zone Low-altitude Industry Venture Capital Fund. There has been a significant increase in financing for eVTOL companies, with a total of 8 eVTOL companies receiving financing in the primary market, with the cumulative public financing exceeding hundreds of millions of yuan.

The concept of “low-altitude economy” and “eVTOL” has gained increasing attention from officials, with discussions about urban air transportation networks and low-altitude economy as part of national strategic planning. Many provinces have included “low-altitude economy” and “eVTOL” in their government work reports, indicating a growing interest in this industry.

As the industry continues to develop, there are expectations for mass production to occur around 2025. Companies like EHang Intelligent, Xpeng Huitian, and Shi’s Technology have disclosed their intentions to achieve mass production or delivery by 2025. However, airworthiness certification remains a critical aspect for the commercialization of eVTOL. As of now, EHang Intelligent is the only company to have received a type certificate (TC) from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, making it an important benchmark for airworthiness certification of innovative eVTOLs.

Additionally, there are still challenges to address before entering the commercial application stage, including the safety and reliability of the actual operation of the product, application for operating airspace, and considerations of the most suitable application scenarios for eVTOL. It is expected that the global development of eVTOL will create an efficient and safe urban air transportation ecosystem, but it will require careful and gradual development to reach that stage.

Overall, the eVTOL industry is navigating through a pivotal period, with a promising outlook for policy support and market growth. While there are still obstacles to overcome, there is a growing sense of anticipation for the realization of “air taxis” and “flying cars” as a part of everyday life.

