The expansion of wind power in Brandenburg is progressing comparatively slowly. According to preliminary figures, 17 new plants were commissioned in the first three months of the year – four fewer than in the first quarter of 2022. This was the result of a preliminary evaluation by the Onshore Wind Energy Agency, which was available to the German Press Agency, which reported on Sunday.

FAQ | end of promotion –

What happens to old wind turbines

What happens to old wind turbines Hundreds of wind turbines that have been in operation in Brandenburg for 20 years are to be dismantled, although they are still producing electricity. When they can still continue to run and what is made of old wind turbines is explained Efthymis Angeloudis in the rbb|24 overview.

More wind turbines approved

The number of approvals for new wind turbines, on the other hand, rose from 13 to 16 in the same quarter of the previous year. Then there is an invitation to tender, and only then does the construction of a wind turbine begin. According to the German Wind Energy Association, it takes an average of 20 months after approval, in the best-case scenario, for a new wind turbine to be connected to the grid. Brandenburg is for the Wind power expansion in Germany one of the most important federal states. There are currently around 4,000 wind turbines with an output of 8,000 megawatts – in a country comparison, this means second place. In the current year, only Schleswig-Holstein (23.7 percent) and Lower Saxony (20.7 percent) put more capacity into operation; Brandenburg’s share was 16.3 percent. In Berlin, no wind turbines were commissioned or approved in the first quarter of 2023 or a year earlier. There are currently six plants in the capital.

Industry association criticizes slow expansion

The President of the German Wind Energy Association (BWE), Hermann Albers, assessed the figures for Brandenburg critically. “The fact that Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg and Saxony are lagging behind despite good conditions is worrying,” said Albers. With a view to the whole of Germany, the industry association criticized above all a “de facto failure” of wind power expansion in the south. In the first quarter, 117 new wind turbines with an output of 546.4 megawatts were installed nationwide. In the same period, 295 systems with an output of 1,645 megawatts were approved – in terms of output, an increase of 48 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.