Expectations are growing for the quarterly report of Tesla out today after the close of the Wall Street session. Analysts’ focus will no doubt remain on growth and production prospects in a complicated environment for the industry due to inflation and recession winds.

The company headed by Elon Musk so far it has brushed aside concerns about the possible weakening of demand. According to analysts from FactSetthe high price of the vehicles helped Tesla generate approx 3.2 billion dollars in quarterly profits for the three months ended September, up from $ 1.6 billion a year earlier. That would be just under the company’s record quarterly profit 3.3 billion dollars for the first quarter of 2022.

According to FactSet estimates, Tesla will post quarterly revenues in excess of 22 billion dollarsthe highest ever, compared to about 13.8 billion of dollars in the third quarter of the previous year.

Despite the strong results of previous months, in the face of rising interest rates and recession fears, Wall Street is more pessimistic about Tesla’s ability to deliver beyond 1.4 million vehicles it needs to reach the 2022 target of increasing the production of 50%.

To achieve this, Tesla is expected to supply nearly half a million electric vehicles to customers in the last three months of the year. That would mark a 42% increase from the third quarter, when Tesla delivered nearly 344,000 vehicles, a company record.

Tesla stock down 37% from the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the year, the price of the Tesla stock has fallen by about 37% (as you can see from the graph), eclipsing the decline of around 31% of the Nasdaq Composite. Over the course of the year, the company faced various manufacturing problems and ongoing supply chain challenges. Do not forget the legal battle and not only between Elon Musk and Twitter which undoubtedly weighed on the performance of the title.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that Musk, chief executive and largest shareholder of the auto company, this year sold Tesla shares worth more than 15 billion dollarsindicating that at least a portion of the proceeds would be used to finance his deal from 44 billion dollars for Twitter purchase. Investors remain concerned that Musk may need to sell more to close the deal.

Inflation pushes Tesla to raise vehicle prices

Tesla has repeatedly raised the prices of electric vehicles as parts have become more expensive and new cars have become difficult to find due to supply chain bottlenecks. Tesla cars sold for an average of approx $ 57,000 in the third quarter, up sharply from about $ 49,000 a year earlier.

Tesla said changes to its manufacturing and distribution practices led to more cars in transit at the end of the quarter. Short lead times for new vehicle deliveries and global economic turmoil have raised demand concerns.

“We may see early signs of a demand problem, but monthly postings and Q4 results will need to be monitored to better assess the situation.Cowen analysts wrote in a recent note to investors, expressing concern in particular about the appetite of consumers in China.

According to Bernstein Research, customers in China who are ordering a new one Model 3 in September they could expect around four or five weeks to receive their car, down from around 18 weeks in July.

In July, Musk said he hoped he could lower the prices of the vehicles, which he said were at “embarrassing levels“. “You can’t just raise prices to an arbitrarily high level, because you overstep the affordability and then demand falls off a precipice.” CEO Elon Musk said.