Expenditure purchase card, green light for distribution: what to know

Purchasing card “Dedicated to you”, distributed in post offices. Everything you need to know

The distribution of the new purchase card begins today, July 18 “Dedicated to you“, containing a one-off contribution of 382.50 euros to spend on basic foodstuffs by 31 December 2023. Starting today, in fact, it is possible to collect it in the post offices through a code delivered to the families who are entitled to it on the basis of the lists sent by the municipalities to INPS. It’s about families at least three components with a Isee up to a maximum of 15,000 euros gross. Therefore, anyone entitled to it does not have to ask any questions, but will automatically receive a notification from their municipality of residence.

The card has an endowment of 382.50 euros that can be spent between August 1st and December 31st for the purchase of some basic necessities – not all foods are included. The card is available by September 15th and over a million families could apply for it. If it is not used, after 15 September the funds will be divided among the families who have activated the card. Furthermore, there is the possibility of adding up the 15% discounts obtained by all those who have joined the project in modern distribution.

Purchase card, here are all the foods that can be purchased

