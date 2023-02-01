In 2022, Italian families paid an average of 1,434 euros for energy consumption in the electricity bill, i.e. 108% more compared to 2021, and 1,459 euros for gas (+57%). This is what emerges from a survey by facile.it on a sample of 400,000 electricity and gas supply contracts, taking into consideration the prices offered on the protected market. Among the different regions for electricity, the heavier bills they arrived in Sardinia (1,789 euros), Sicily (1,627 euros) and Campania (1,519 euros). For gas, on the other hand, the regions that paid the highest bill were Trentino-Alto Adige (1,729 euros), Emilia-Romagna (1,646 euros) and Lombardy (1,639 euros). Overall, therefore, between light and gas, in 2022 Italians paid out, on average, 2,893 euros per family (compared to 1,616 euros in 2021). «One out of three Italians is in economic difficulty due to inflation», this is the alarm raised by Altroconsumo. The hardest hit are the poorest families.

Bills, in 2022 sting from 91.5 billion. But not everyone has lost out: energy companies and the non-return of extra revenues are in the sights of the Revenue Agency January 28, 2023



Italians – according to the research – are forced to cut a part of their consumption, erode savings, and resort to loans: the payment of bills becomes “unsustainable” and they ask friends and relatives for money to make ends meet. A difficulty that also spills over to the table: families buy less food, in particular they reduce meat and vegetables.