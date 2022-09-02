Immediately expand the tax on extra-profits currently in force against energy companies, extending it to banks, insurance companies, pharmacists, pharmaceutical companies and e-commerce companies, in order to find the necessary resources to counter the cost of energy. This was stated by Codacons, which also asked for the tax rate to be raised to 90%.

“There is no doubt that in the last two years, while many Italian companies were brought to their knees by the economic effects of Covid, some companies have seen their turnover and turnover grow enormously – explains the president Carl Rienzi – Let’s think of the pharmacists, who were able to count on enormous revenue growth thanks to the anti-Covid tampons business and the sale of safety devices (masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc.) or to pharmaceutical companies, which, according to some recent estimates, earn through the production of vaccines 93 million dollars a day, 65 thousand dollars a minute, about 1,000 euros per second “.

“Then there are the insurance companies, which between 2020 and 2021 recorded large profit margins thanks to the lockdown and the limits to the movement of citizens that caused accidents on the roads and the number of compensation paid to policyholders to collapse, and banks, which were able to count on a strong growth in liquidity equal to +256 billion euros between 2020 and 2021 only in terms of money deposited by Italians in current accounts – continues Rienzi – Not to mention the big e- commerce, a sector in which sales have seen a surge thanks to the limits imposed by the pandemic ”.

The resources necessary to counter the cost of energy can already be found today by immediately taxing the higher profits recorded in the last two years by these economic categories compared to the average turnover recorded by them in the pre-covid period, raising the tax rate on extra-profits at 90% – says the Codacons.