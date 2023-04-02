With the reintroduction of system charges in the bill, an increase of up to 950 euros per year is estimated

The decree that revises aid for businesses and families struggling with high bills expires at the end of the month. In this regard, the observatory of Segugio.it and SOStariffe.it highlights the impact of the government’s decision not to renew the incentives on system charges for electricity bills and to reduce gas subsidies. An increase of +16% on electricity and +40% on gas is estimated for a couple with independent heating, up to +950 euros per year on electricity and gas for a large family with independent heating.

System charges, we recall, are the expenses for covering the costs of activities of general interest for the electricity and gas system. This change of course by the government is due to drop in wholesale prices recorded since the beginning of 2023which led to a reduction in funds to support high bills from 1 April.

However, as is natural, the zeroing of gas charges would lead to a price increase compared to the current situation: gas charges were even negative in the last period and acted as a form of discount. The most probable hypothesis on this front is that these negative components are maintained in April but in a reduced form, brought back to zero in May and June and that they return to being a cost later on. This would cause an increase of about +40% on gas compared to the last period.

