Home Business Expensive bills, the Milleproroghe unlocks renewals with increases: skip the suspension
Business

Expensive bills, the Milleproroghe unlocks renewals with increases: skip the suspension

by admin
Expensive bills, the Milleproroghe unlocks renewals with increases: skip the suspension

Yes to contract renewals for electricity and gas, even if they include quadrupled rates. After four months of uncertainty and legal battles, the government intervenes to clarify the law against high bills. Approved by the Draghi executive with the Aiuti bis decree, the law provides that until March 2023 operators cannot adjust upwards contracts still in progress: the so-called “unilateral changes to the contract”, the ban on which is extended until June 2023 .

But the wave of price increases nonetheless arrived for all customers who had expiring contracts: in the free market most agreements last 12 or 24 months and at the time of renewal the managers offer much more expensive rates, because in the meantime the market has changed. Many consumers reported their stories to the Antitrust, which made a breakthrough at the end of October: with an emergency measure, the authority in fact ordered Iren (which immediately appealed to the Tar), Iberdrola, E-On and Dolomiti to extend all expiring contracts until April 2023. According to the Antitrust, in fact, even renewals “are fully covered by the prohibition” of the decree. In December, another hailstorm of identical measures had also affected Enel, Eni, Hera, A2A, Edison, Acea and Engie, i.e. 80% of Italian customers.

Bills, assistance to utilities from the State Council: possible increases on the way

But just when this story seemed to be turning for the worse for the energy companies, the pronouncement of the Council of State on the Iren affair arrived. Palazzo Spada has in fact agreed with the manager, suspending the decision of Antitrust which prohibited contract renewals and paving the way for all other companies in the sector. At this point, chaos ensued, with Iren’s customers now resigned to the increases while all the others with their renewals blocked, at least until the TAR or the State Council hadn’t given the green light to those too.

See also  Layoffs aren't enough Goldman Sachs considers cutting investment banking bonus pool by at least 40% Provided by Financial Associates

A situation so unsustainable that the two main contenders: energy companies and consumer associations, have agreed to ask the government to clarify this rule once and for all. Article 11 of the Milleproroghe, not yet converted into law at the time of writing, contains an amendment to the Aiuti bis decree: the prohibition “does not apply to contractual clauses which allow the electricity and natural gas supplier company to update the contractual economic conditions upon expiry of the same, in compliance with the terms of notice contractually envisaged and without prejudice to the right of withdrawal of the counterparty”. Therefore, if the renewal is announced three months in advance as required by sector regulations, it can be applied. However, one question remains: as it is written, the new law applies to contracts that expire from January onwards. What happens to all customers who had already received a renewal proposal, which was then blocked by the Antitrust? Unless the government makes the rule retroactive, these contracts will remain in a gray area.

Bills, the Council of State denies Antitrust: what changes now for consumers

by Federico Ant

It is clear that it is a standard appreciated by operators. This is confirmed by the fact that the analysts of the Milanese Sim Equityin their commentary on the main events in the financial markets, recorded the fact as “positive news for all the retailers who reviewed their expiring energy supply contracts during the second half of the year”.

You may also like

RX 7900 XTX has a high temperature of...

Learn AMD big price increase! Intel B760 new-generation...

Hell Tesla. Panic selling on stocks

Terminal demand still puts pressure on egg prices,...

European stock exchanges still frozen, gas prices hit...

Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range,...

Price alarm, not only gas but also food,...

[Interactive Nuggets]Kangtai Medical: The downstream demand for domestic...

Spot gold rises, US inflation pressure confirmed loosening?...

UK CEBR: World economy headed for recession in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy