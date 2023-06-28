Expensive concert prices – How pop stars fuel inflation – News

Concert ticket prices for famous pop stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are skyrocketing around the world, so much so that it’s driving up inflation rates in some countries, economists have calculated.

In Great Britain, for example, the prices for leisure and culture rose by 6.8 percent in May compared to the same period last year and thus at the highest rate in 30 years. The costs for cultural services rose particularly sharply, “particularly entrance fees for live music events”, as the British statistical office ONS emphasizes.

“The pressure could continue,” says UBS Global Wealth Management chief economist Paul Donovan, citing a string of UK performances by popular singer Harry Styles. According to the US Department of Labor, the price increase for live events is currently 2.6 percentage points higher than headline inflation in the United States.

Ticket price shock

Fans are spending fortunes on tickets after top stars like Bruce Springsteen stopped touring for years due to the coronavirus pandemic. A look at the websites for buying tickets makes the price shock clear. At Stubhub, the cheapest seat for a Taylor Swift concert in July in Seattle costs $1,200 (around CHF 1,060), tickets for a concert in Mexico City in August cost $500 (around CHF 440) each.

“People are willing to spend a lot of money,” says London-based Beyoncé fan Mario Ihieme. “I had to get nine phone numbers for three different Ticketmaster accounts and three different credit cards,” says Beyoncé fan Joel Barrios from Los Angeles. He spent about $7,000 (around 6,200 francs) for three US concerts for himself and friends – and another $6,650 for several concerts in Europe.

In addition to the ticket, there are also other high costs

Since the demand far exceeds the supply, the tickets on the black market are even more expensive. Stephen Glagola of finance house TD Cowen says the secondary market could quickly charge twice as much.

In addition to the tickets, there are additional costs, such as travel, hotel accommodation, food, drinks and fan items. Still, Live Nation Entertainment reported a 41 percent increase in ticket sales for the first quarter. According to company boss Michael Rapino, the price increase was in the double-digit percentage range.

In Britain, about 150,000 music fans paid £340 (almost CHF390) for a ticket to Glastonbury Festival last week to see Elton John and hundreds of other artists. One of them – Beth Cook, a social media director from Leeds in northern England – figured the five-day festival would cost an extra £100 – a day. “When the pandemic was in full swing, the mood was very depressed,” she says. “Now people who can afford it save up for events like this because they’re so great.”

