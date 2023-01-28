Home Business Expensive electricity and gas, for households and businesses a bill of 91.5 billion in 2022
Business

Expensive electricity and gas, for households and businesses a bill of 91.5 billion in 2022

by admin

MILANO – An account worth over 90 billion euros, 91.5 to be precise. It’s what electricity and gas bills presented to households and, above all, businesses during 2022.

This is done by the Research Office of the Cgia of Mestre, crossing consumption data from Istat/Eurostat sources and the trend of average prices of energy sources. According to the Venetian artisans, “if electricity costs increased by 109.5 per cent, causing an extra cost of 58.9 billion in monetary terms, methane costs increased by as much as 126.4 per cent,” lightening “the portfolio of Italians by 32.6 billion”.

A sting that hit 61.4 billion on businesses, in fact, and the remaining 30 billion on families.

Estimate of ELECTRICITY and GAS costs for BUSINESSES and HOUSEHOLDS (values ​​in millions of euros)

TOTAL ENERGY EXPENSES
(electricity + gas)

Processing of the CGIA Research Department on Terna data, Arera, Eurostat is GME

Where price increases weighed the most

The CGIA also offers a territorial breakdown of these extra energy costs. It follows that the most important increase concerned theEmilia Romagna (+119.2 percent), the Friuli Venezia Giulia (+119 percent) and the Trentino Alto Adige (+118.3 percent). If one looks at the absolute values, obviously the presence of population and productive activities weighs and therefore the largest account is presented at Lombardy (+20.8 billion), followed by Emilia Romagna (+10.2 billion) e Veneto (+10 billion euros).

Bills, here are the new government aids: controlled prices and discounts for those who consume less

See also  3,410 Meals donated between Salerno and Potenza with "Always open to donate"

by Giuseppe Colombo, Luca Pagni

Aid for 70 billion, half of that for businesses not used

Between Draghi and Meloni governmentsFinally, the CGIA estimates, the aid allocated to families and businesses has been around 70 billion. It follows that the price increases actually passed on to households and businesses were around 20 billion, “a purely theoretical amount, because businesses have used only half of the aid made available”, based on still provisional data updated to 22 November last , according to which “the bonuses for electricity and gas bills aimed at businesses have been used in compensation for only half of the total amount made available”.

You may also like

China Association of Automobile Manufacturers: In 2022, the...

Bills, in 2022 sting from 91.5 billion. But...

Putin has a problem: falling gas prices are...

Industry Changes Behind the “Fireworks Craze”

ECB, Lagarde VS Italy: BTP at the mercy...

Cooling Inflation Leads to Carnival?Traders take on the...

Homi in Milan: design and creativity challenge the...

China strikes back!7 new advanced technology bans/restrictions total...

Intel chips stumble on the 2022 accounts: earnings...

What car to buy!Americans can’t pay off their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy