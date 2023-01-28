MILANO – An account worth over 90 billion euros, 91.5 to be precise. It’s what electricity and gas bills presented to households and, above all, businesses during 2022.

This is done by the Research Office of the Cgia of Mestre, crossing consumption data from Istat/Eurostat sources and the trend of average prices of energy sources. According to the Venetian artisans, “if electricity costs increased by 109.5 per cent, causing an extra cost of 58.9 billion in monetary terms, methane costs increased by as much as 126.4 per cent,” lightening “the portfolio of Italians by 32.6 billion”.

A sting that hit 61.4 billion on businesses, in fact, and the remaining 30 billion on families.

Estimate of ELECTRICITY and GAS costs for BUSINESSES and HOUSEHOLDS (values ​​in millions of euros) TOTAL ENERGY EXPENSES

(electricity + gas)

Processing of the CGIA Research Department on Terna data, Arera, Eurostat is GME

Where price increases weighed the most

The CGIA also offers a territorial breakdown of these extra energy costs. It follows that the most important increase concerned theEmilia Romagna (+119.2 percent), the Friuli Venezia Giulia (+119 percent) and the Trentino Alto Adige (+118.3 percent). If one looks at the absolute values, obviously the presence of population and productive activities weighs and therefore the largest account is presented at Lombardy (+20.8 billion), followed by Emilia Romagna (+10.2 billion) e Veneto (+10 billion euros).

Aid for 70 billion, half of that for businesses not used

Between Draghi and Meloni governmentsFinally, the CGIA estimates, the aid allocated to families and businesses has been around 70 billion. It follows that the price increases actually passed on to households and businesses were around 20 billion, “a purely theoretical amount, because businesses have used only half of the aid made available”, based on still provisional data updated to 22 November last , according to which “the bonuses for electricity and gas bills aimed at businesses have been used in compensation for only half of the total amount made available”.