“Hurry up!”. The President of Federmeccanica Federico Visentin is a cry of alarm. The same strong appeal that already in November 2011 emphasized the gravity of the moment and the achievement of a limit that could not, should not be exceeded. At the time we were on the brink of an abyss, today we find ourselves, for different reasons, in an equally dramatic situation. The data, now as then, speak clearly for Italian companies. As a result of the increase in energy costs, already in July, more than 60% of our companies were losing wealth, and the vast majority are forced to reorganize or suspend production activities, numbers that are destined to worsen. The expensive energy and raw materials, inflation which has reached record levels, have affected everyone without distinction, businesses as well as households. It is therefore vital to act immediately, with effective and adequate measures, for businesses, families and Italy.

“We have chosen as the title of this meeting a noun that for each of us has an incalculable symbolic and emotional value: ITALY”. This is what Federico Visentin announces at the opening of the annual assembly of the mechanical industrialists’ association. «It is a return to the fundamentals, that is to the proper name that identifies a people capable both of reaching the top in every field, and of getting lost in self-referring“ comfort zones ”, in backwardness or in small and large bias. Innovation, Technology, Environment, Work, Business are fundamental factors of competitiveness and constitute the ideal “raw material” which in Federmeccanica feeds both the idea of ​​“Renewal” and the action of representation. Finally, the Alliance is that essential glue that unites our companies in a Community, connects the social partners, companies and collaborators, giving a profound meaning to the word “relations”, whether it is trade union relations, internal relations or institutional relations. “

“The time for slogans and bonuses is over” continues President Visentin, who speaks on behalf of a sector that is worth 50% of the entire added value of the industry and employs almost one and a half million people. we have recalled and the state in which the country finds itself requires the lucid, powerful and shared energy of an Italian New Deal capable of finally reversing trends that have been gangrenous for decades. The Italy we are dealing with today, that is its government, its political parties , its intermediate bodies, its civil society, its citizens and its businesses, is called as a whole to combine their energies to achieve a great goal: to redefine its role and its international weight, starting with industry which represents its most precious asset and whose value is recognized on a global scale. With this meeting Federmeccanica wanted to bring together, not only symbolically, but also physically, those who represent companies and work. we did it out of an interested spirit of service. Interested because we feel the strength and breadth of transformations that, perhaps for the first time, really manage to worry us. A system “crisis”, such as the one we are experiencing, can only be resolved with system solutions. Federmeccanica believes in all of this and does so by remembering Seneca’s words… “value, when challenged, multiplies”. Well, it is time for this multiplication to begin ».