Home » Expensive prices, coffee is always more expensive but the barista does not earn anything
Business

Expensive prices, coffee is always more expensive but the barista does not earn anything

by admin
Expensive prices, coffee is always more expensive but the barista does not earn anything

Inflation and price increases for coffee at the bar

For some time now in the main Italian cities the cost of a coffee at the bar has increased by about 10 centsbringing the final price to 1,10 euro, due to the surge in raw materials and the prevailing inflation. This increase has put a strain on the final consumer, who in addition to “ravaning” in the purse to scrape together the cents, is increasingly coming to terms with the idea of ration indulging in this little daily pleasure.

In the common imagination has always been handed down the belief that the bar earns a lot from the markup which applies to the price of eachi cup of coffee served. And instead, it seems to be not so, far from it. The annual restaurant report says so Fipe Confcommercio, which already in 2020 established that the average price of a coffee over the counter stood at 0.98 euros, but the earnings for the barista did not exceed 8 cents. In the 2021, was close to 10 cents a cup but today, due to the cost of raw materials, revenues have dropped further, says Gabriele Cortopassi, Managing Director of the Espresso Academy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Bill Gates buys Four Seasons for $ 2.2 billion

You may also like

Enel, the Mef list beats funds: Scaroni president,...

Work-migrants, Meloni besieged by the EU Left: what’s...

Germany shares mixed at close of trade; DAX...

Make every building efficient? Geywitz distances himself from...

Federal government allows Chinese state-owned company to participate...

Fast Technology: In 2022, the average annual salary...

Airbnb, golden quarter for the world king of...

Enel: shareholders’ meeting appoints Paolo Scaroni as president

Banks: The deceptive calm – Bafin does not...

An agreement has been signed between Elt and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy