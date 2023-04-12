One of my last piqs – climate policy in Germany failed? – had sparked a somewhat broader debate. Among other things, the question of the costs of fossil and non-fossil energy production was discussed.

Rather by chance I came across this article by Alicia Prager in the Wiener Standard yesterday. In her article, the author presents a report by the organization Climate Action Network Europe on the development of subsidies in fossil energy production in the EU in recent years. According to this, the subsidies in favor of fossil energy production are significantly higher than the subsidies for the expansion of renewable energies. In addition, according to the article, the subsidies for fossil energy production are also slowing down the expansion of renewable energy.

Perhaps this article, and especially the report it refers to, will shed some light on the costs of fossil and renewable energy production. Who is interested: State aid for German hard coal mining alone amounted to 72.478 billion DM for the period from 1967 to 1997 and again to 41.606 billion euros from 1998 to 2017. However, these are only the direct aids. The indirect benefits (tax breaks, coal pennies, etc.) are not yet taken into account. These figures are taken from the federal government’s subsidy reports. I have them for the study published in 2019 “Structural Change and Industrial Policy in the Ruhr Area – A Historical Overview” compiled for the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation. The figures can be found on pages 18 to 24 (there are also details of the indirect benefits, which are more difficult to quantify than the direct benefits). The promotion of renewable energies has so far lagged behind these subsidies. Not yet taken into account here is the subsidization of nuclear energy production, another competitor of renewable energies. This is only noted here to complete the picture a bit.