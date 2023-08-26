Experience the Avant-Garde: Yantai Motors Introduces High-End Trucks from Jetour and Karry

Drive your future and travel with the avant-garde that it offers Yantai Motors with its line of high-end trucks from brands Jetour y Karry, models that were presented this Thursday, August 24 in an exclusive event.

With luxurious equipment and backing that promises a promising future in the automotive world, this dealership opened its doors on 4 Bella Vista Avenue so that the people of Zuliano could get to know the units they offer with a guarantee of 100,000 kilometers or 5 years.

About, Myrian Melgarejo, general manager of Yantai, highlighted that the distributor brings to Zulia these two brands with a very good track record and high quality.

“We are willing to continue the work that we have been doing as a business group for 35 years. We are very hopeful and emotional to know that the automotive sector is reactivated again”, he pointed out.

During his formal remarks, Melgarejo exalted that the dealership he runs has not only a wide variety of units but of the quality that the citizen, businessman and every believer of what is done in Venezuela needs.

“We can say that at Yantai Motors, we invest to take care of your investment. Talking about Jetour and Karry in Zulia is talking about Yantai Motors”, pointed out the manager, before endless applause that predicted success at the start of the launch.

Financing and specialized technical personnel

This business triumph was also raised by Leidy Castro, finance manager, who was in charge of specifying what differentiates them “the technology and the price of the units that are very competitive to what is presented in the national market.”

In addition, it revealed that they are financed by Banco Nacional de Crédito (BNC), therefore, “the credits of 12 and 24 months will begin again.” “They are very favorable to acquire these units,” he said.

The businesswoman did not fail to detail the multiple features that trucks have. “They are modern, familiar and with seven stalls. In addition, they are youthful and jovial because that is the technology that it presents,” she explained.

He also specified that in Yantai Motors, they have “specialized technical personnel for the service of the units that we market,” something that reiterates the quality of their models.

Singularities were verified by those attending the event, who could imagine what it would be like to travel luxury cars in pleasant atmosphere of celebration.

“When they try a Jetour, they will know that it is good”,

Given the qualities of the vehicles, Juan Carlos Villegas, commercial director of Más Autos El Viñedo, CA, said that they have the model X70 y X70 Plus, two high-caliber ships.

For example, the perfectly balanced exterior design, its aggressive and elegant lines, In addition, all the interior space is perfectly used to offer the most pleasant experience during the trip are some of the characteristics that represent Jetour X70m plus.

Space for seven passengers, digital instruments, 12.3” multifunction screen, e-shifter gear lever, multimedia connectivity, digital climate control and electronic parking brake are other attributes of this model.

“They are 1.6 turbo trucks, with 197 horsepower, three rows of seats, a glass roof, many sensors, a 360-degree camera, distance opening, panoramic screen,” Villegas commented.

About Karry, he said that it is a brand that is specially designed to maximize the potential of new ventures given its reduced fuel consumption, ample cargo space and adequate size for urban logistics operations.

“We hope you like these products. We hope to meet the expectations of our clients, especially in Maracaibo, where we are working hard so that Zulia has prosperous cars”, added the commercial director of Más Autos El Viñedo, CA.

Finally, he highlighted that both from the brands he represents, such as Yantai Motors, they want “the Zulians to have one of these units so that the mentality of the other traditional brands that have become accustomed is removed”.

“Jetour is a vehicle that will give the user a lot of satisfaction and us as distributors. When they try a Jetour van, they will know that it is good”, pointed out Villegas.

