Experience Unforgettable Moments in the Heart of Valle de Sula with Aloft San Pedro Sula

Unforgettable Experiences Await at Aloft San Pedro Sula in Honduras

Aloft Hotels, a part of the Marriott Bonvoy® portfolio, is proud to announce the opening of Aloft San Pedro Sula in Honduras. This new hotel marks a new era for Aloft Hotels and Marriott International in the country, offering a unique and enchanting experience in the heart of Valle de Sula.

Situated in a dynamic residential area, Aloft San Pedro Sula boasts a privileged location close to shopping and entertainment areas, making it a perfect choice for travelers. The hotel provides stunning views of the sprawling Valle de Sula, a region known for its industrial and historical significance. Close to major attractions such as the Sierra del Merendón, Lake Yojoa, and the ancient Mayan ruins of Copán, the Sula Valley serves as a gateway for commercial and tourist activities.

Brian King, President of Marriott International for the Caribbean and Latin America, expressed his delight in returning to the Honduran market. He acknowledged the rich history and heritage of the region, which traces back to its origins in the sugar cane fields and has since evolved into a vibrant center influenced by renowned banana companies.

Aloft San Pedro Sula offers 122 well-equipped rooms, ensuring a peaceful and comfortable stay for guests. The hotel features a range of high-tech amenities, including a mobile key program that allows guests to access their rooms without a key. Additional services such as the Camp Aloft children’s program, the Arf℠ (Animals R Fun) program for pets, and the Live at Aloft space, showcasing local musicians, provide guests with unforgettable experiences.

The WXYZ® bar offers a contemporary setting where guests can indulge in unique mixology creations. The Re:mix℠ lounge serves as a vibrant social hub, providing a space for residents and travelers to connect and create lasting memories.

Aloft San Pedro Sula proudly introduces the first Depot® Restaurant, featuring an attractive motorcycle and automobile theme. The restaurant offers a delightful dining experience with a varied menu of local and international dishes, highlighting the culinary creativity of the region.

For business travelers, the hotel provides versatile meeting spaces designed to cater to various needs. From modern boardrooms to the dazzling Tactic Rooftop, guests can comfortably host meetings, intimate gatherings, and memorable events with panoramic views of the Sula Valley.

Wellness takes center stage at Aloft San Pedro Sula, offering the Re:charge℠ fitness center—a 24/7 space equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and stunning mountain views. The Splash Pool provides a tranquil oasis for guests to relax and rejuvenate amidst the natural beauty of San Pedro Sula. Additionally, Re:fuel by Aloft℠ offers a grab-and-go selection of smart and healthy options to satisfy hungry travelers.

Caroline Bolduc, General Manager of Aloft San Pedro Sula, expressed her excitement in welcoming guests to the hotel. She emphasized that Aloft San Pedro Sula aims to provide extraordinary moments that exceed guests’ expectations, combining history, natural beauty, and vibrant experiences.

With its unique location and exceptional services, Aloft San Pedro Sula promises an unforgettable journey for travelers seeking to explore the charm and wonders of Honduras.

Source: Aloft Hotels®

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

