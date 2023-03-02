Experts believe that the “Hundred Years Loan” and “Lianxin Loan” seem to reduce the short-term burden of the lender, but in fact they make the lender over-debt beyond the actual solvency, bind the credit needs of the children in advance, and overdraft the future. The picture shows an elderly woman checking house prices at a real estate store in central Shanghai. (Johannes Eisele/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, March 2, 2023](Interview and report by reporter Chu Hanshi from the Epoch Times special feature department) Recently, under the dual pressure of sluggish property market sales and increased prepayment of loans by lenders, some banks in China have introduced their children as co-borrowers “Century-year-old loan” that can be repaid up to 100 years old. Experts believe that this is essentially a “relay loan” that nominally relieves the pressure on lenders’ monthly payments, but fundamentally it is because housing prices are too high for residents to bear the pressure of purchasing funds.

The real reason for launching “Hundred Years Loan” and “Lianxin Loan” is that housing prices are too high

On February 22, the Agricultural Bank of China launched the “Lianxin Loan” for home buyers in the Xiongan area, that is, unmarried boyfriends and girlfriends are the joint owners of the purchased houses. Both men and women can apply for loans as co-borrowers, or one party can apply for a loan. Apply for the loan separately. If one party applies for a loan independently, the other party shall act as a joint and several liability guarantor and undertake joint and several liability guarantees during the loan period.

On February 15, Guangxi’s “Nanning C&D Real Estate” released a so-called “heavy and good” poster saying that C&D Real Estate cooperated with some banks in Nanning, and buyers purchased related real estate in C&D Nanning. In the case of their children as co-borrowers Under this circumstance, the age plus the loan period can be relaxed up to 100 years old.

During the same period when some real estate projects in Nanning launched the “Centenary Loan”, some banks in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Ningbo, Wuxi and other places successively extended the maximum loan age period. For example, some banks in Chengdu have launched “Heli Loan”, and the sum of the lender’s loan period and age can be up to 90 years old; some banks in Beijing claim that the maximum loan age plus term can reach 95 years old under the premise of having children as guarantee.

According to data released by the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China, the average life expectancy in China will be about 77.93 years in 2022. This age is significantly lower than the sum of the maximum loan age plus term of 80, 90 or even 100 years old. According to the Financial Associated Press, Zheng Dayuan, a senior mortgage expert in Guangzhou, said that this is essentially a “relay loan” in a broad sense. One person’s income is not enough, and the other person provides income flow to assist the loan.

Dong Ximiao, a researcher at the Financial Research Institute of Fudan University, believes that “Relay Loan” and “Lianxin Loan” essentially use children, parents or other natural persons who meet the requirements as “co-borrowers”.

The so-called relay loan means that when the borrower’s loan period or ability to repay the loan is limited, the borrower’s relatives (parents, children and their spouses) are used as co-borrowers or guarantors to apply for a loan from the bank to purchase a house. owned by one or both parties.

In this business, the borrower and his adult children are co-borrowers, and if the children are married, their spouses are also co-borrowers. Such products can exploit loopholes to bypass purchase and loan restrictions, so they have been in a gray area for a long time.

Shi Shan, an expert on China issues and current affairs commentator, told The Epoch Times on February 25 that, unlike the credit bankruptcy system in the West, mortgages in China must be repaid for life. “Relay loan” seems to reduce the short-term burden of the lender, but in fact it makes the lender over-indebted beyond the actual solvency, binds the credit needs of the children in advance, and overdraws the future. income financial products.

He said that the loan method of “relay loan” is nominally to extend the loan period to ease the monthly payment pressure of the lender, but in essence it is still a product launched because the house price is too high and residents can hardly bear the pressure of purchasing funds.

So, why don’t real estate companies sell at a lower price, which can not only reduce inventory and withdraw funds, but also really reduce the burden on residents?

The CCP authorities manipulate the rise and fall of housing prices

On February 17, a real estate project in Longgang District, Shenzhen was on sale: Xincheng Jinyue Garden, only 30% of the down payment was required, and the developer gave 600,000 as a gift without paying it back. On the day when the promotion was launched, more than 70 suites were signed in Xincheng Jinyue Garden.

Jinyue Garden obtained the pre-sale license on March 29 and July 21 last year. The first phase of 522 units sold about 50% of them in one year, and the second phase of 490 units sold 17 units within half a year. Xincheng Group issued a statement on February 19 stating that due to the multiple impacts of the market, industry, and the epidemic, project sales have stagnated. In order to promote sales, the company has formulated preferential promotion strategies for some houses.

However, the promotion was only launched for one day, and the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development immediately stopped it and directly seized some houses, claiming that the project was suspected of disrupting the market.

On February 20, the staff of the Longgang District Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Shenzhen City stated to the outside world that the low down payment is explicitly prohibited by the CCP authorities. Sending 20% ​​down payment is equivalent to lowering the filing price without permission.

Shenzhen authorities stipulate that when developers sell new housing products, the price cannot be higher or lower than 15% of the registered price, that is, the maximum discount is 15%.

According to Xincheng’s promotion, the real estate with a total price of 3 million yuan has a discount of 600,000 yuan, which is equivalent to a 20% discount, and the discount is too large.

Shenzhen is not the first to prohibit or restrict price cuts by real estate companies. Guilin, Zhuzhou, Yueyang, Kunming, Shenyang, Tangshan, Zhangjiakou and other cities have all issued house price limit orders. As of now, 21 cities across the country have issued price limit orders. Some cities directly issue administrative orders, while others use interviews with real estate companies to blackmail companies by not granting online visas to restrict so-called “malicious price cuts.”

The land media “Netease” published an article on February 23, saying that from last year to this year, favorable policies for the property market have emerged one after another, but there is no such thing as price cuts. Even if the prices of individual properties in the suburbs are reduced, they will soon be stopped by the relevant departments. Almost no one is buying a property, but why just refuse to lower the price?

If house prices fall, land prices will follow suit. The urban investment company that mortgaged the land will become insolvent and may default at any time. Once Chengtou defaults, the bank’s bad debts will rise sharply, the net value of wealth management products will drop, and a series of problems will begin to appear. There will also be a serious crisis in the finances of the CCP’s local governments.

The article stated that based on the above reasons, from the suppression of real estate in 2021, to the subsequent policy reversal, it began to vigorously support real estate. The authorities also restarted the policy that real estate companies can go public for financing, as well as a series of blood transfusion support. Housing prices, land premiums.

In this regard, Shi Shan said that if housing prices fall, the effect of the real estate tax planned by the CCP will be greatly reduced, and other taxes based on real estate valuation, such as inheritance tax, will also be hit. Therefore, the CCP is holding on to the fact that housing prices will not drop, hoping to slowly digest the inventory at high prices.

However, what is the effect of digesting inventory at high prices?

Analysis: The premise of destocking at high prices is sustained economic growth

According to data from the China Index Research Institute, in January this year, the top 100 real estate companies in the country achieved a total sales of 422.33 billion yuan (about 61.475 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year decrease of 31.7%, an increase of 8.6 percentage points from the same period last year. Among them, the monthly sales of the top 100 real estate companies fell by 51.6% month-on-month; there were 13 real estate companies with sales exceeding 10 billion, a decrease of 2 compared with the same period last year; 9 real estate companies with sales exceeding 5 billion, a decrease of 13 compared with the same period last year .

Data show that in January, resident loans increased by 257.2 billion yuan (about 37.44 billion U.S. dollars), of which short-term loans increased by 34.1 billion yuan (about 4.96 billion U.S. dollars), and medium and long-term loans increased by 223.1 billion yuan (about 32.47 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year decrease of 66.5 billion yuan. 100 million yuan (approximately 9.68 billion U.S. dollars) and 519.3 billion yuan (approximately 75.15 billion U.S. dollars), the scale of year-on-year decline continued to expand compared with the previous month, reflecting that residents’ consumption and willingness to buy houses are still weak.

According to the January financial data released by the Central Bank of China, RMB deposits increased by 6.87 trillion yuan (about 1 trillion U.S. dollars) in January, an increase of 3.05 trillion yuan (about 443.96 billion U.S. dollars) year-on-year. Among them, household deposits increased by 6.2 trillion yuan (approximately US$902.47 billion), a record high for the same period in history, and an increase of 790 billion yuan (approximately US$114.99 billion) year-on-year.

The sharp decline in the sales of real estate companies and the sharp decline in the growth rate of medium and long-term loans to residents indicate that the overall housing prices are still high and people’s economic conditions are limited.

On February 25, the Central Communist Party’s media “Securities Times” published an article “Multiple-pronged approach to guide residents to transform from excess savings to consumption” acknowledging that there are advantages and disadvantages to the increase in residents’ deposit data. However, only when currency circulates effectively in the market can it better drive economic growth, and the existence of banks will only cause currency squeeze.

In this regard, Ji Da, an expert on China issues in the United States, told The Epoch Times on February 25 that real estate is tied to the Chinese economy, and it cannot fall or rise. The authorities can only prolong the time to destock and finish it slowly at a higher price Go to inventory.

Jida believes that the prerequisite for high prices to destock is that the economy continues to grow and new middle classes are born to solve real estate inventory. However, the CCP does not obey the laws of the market, but adopts the arrogant, “man can conquer nature” thinking to artificially manipulate the ups and downs of the market, which will surely lead to the collapse of the real estate market.

