Not only is Europe facing a massive drop in Russian gas supplies, but it is also about to face a ruthless “silent and mortal enemy” known as a harsh winter. As a result, it is trying to accelerate its “sleepy” pace to find a solution to rising gas prices and to the energy crisis, amid record high inflation and a marked deterioration in purchasing power.

Controversy has escalated as the fighting has intensified, with increasing frequency of attacks and bombings on the front lines of the Ukrainian and Russian wars. At the same time, the tone of external discussions and internal divisions within the EU is rising over the determination of a ceiling on Russian gas prices. That leaves Europe with the threat of cracking house walls and corners and then cold Siberian northerly winds and heavy snow seeping in.

Russia, which supplies 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas imports, was absent from last week’s European summit in Prague, where discussions included the Russian-Ukrainian war and the energy price crisis.

route map

European leaders rushed to develop a “roadmap” and plans to curb soaring energy prices amid a severe shortage of natural gas in Russia and anticipation of winter power outages.

The plan includes setting a cap on energy prices. But there are differences among European countries in this regard. Fifteen countries have called for caps on gas prices, but countries such as Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands are opposed to a price cap. Because they fear that gas purchases that their economies need will be limited.

“We are determined to mobilize our resources to reduce energy prices, and we are working to increase inventories,” European Council President Charles Michel said at the end of the Prague summit. He also said, “Russia has launched an energy missile against the European continent and the entire world.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that EU executives will make more detailed proposals in the coming weeks in response to higher energy prices.

Von der Leyen also said, “All views on gas supply and electricity prices are very important in order to avoid division and keep our markets united.”

Polish authorities, on the other hand, accused Germany of being “very selfish” in its attitude and handling of the expected energy crisis.

Opinions are divided and divisions intensify among EU member states. As a result, most issues and points of contention have been postponed to a European Commission meeting scheduled for October 20-21.

The European Commission is expected to come up with a broader set of plans that include a move to cut prices in the short term and a longer-term plan to restore the gas market.

billions of losses

As EU countries seek to wean themselves off Russian gas and energy, President Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia as a reliable source of energy in his speech at the “Energy Week” forum in the capital Moscow. He blamed the West for the disruption to the market and said the “ball is now in the EU’s court” to restore supplies.

Putin also said that Europe’s prosperity depends in part on cooperation with Russia. He noted that a cap on gas prices would cost Europe hundreds of billions of dollars.

On the issue of capping gas prices, the Russian president said, “We will not supply energy to countries that set price caps.”

external cause

Francois Compagnola, an analyst and strategist at the European Outlook and Security Institute, blamed external causes for the European energy crisis. First the Covid-19 pandemic, then the Ukraine crisis. It is these external factors that have led to reductions and disruptions in gas supplies that have deepened divisions within Europe.

He also said in an interview with Al Jazeera that “all these divisions and divisions are due to the failure to create a unified European energy market”. He also questioned: Without such a market, how can today’s Europeans resolve these differences with minimal loss? “

As for analyst and economic expert Daniel Melhem, he pointed out that the current issue is not setting the price of Russian gas, because 70% of Russian gas needs to pass through European infrastructure. So the real problem is to determine the price of gas from other sources, whether imported from Norway or from the United States.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, he said: “Germany opposes a cap on Russian gas prices because it believes it could lead to a shift of suppliers from Europe to Asia, especially countries such as China, Japan and South Korea that pay high prices for gas. The competition is fierce.”

tough and harsh winter

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts has warned that the coming winter will be colder than ever. And that could increase electricity and natural gas consumption.

Against this background, in a statement issued on the sidelines of the Prague summit, French President Emmanuel Macron argued that the winter between 2023 and 2024 will be better for Europeans than the next winter when it comes to gas supplies more difficult.

And strategists at the European Institute stressed the need to rationalise consumption to get through this difficult winter. He believes that high energy prices will inevitably have a negative impact on citizens and businesses.

Energy crisis turns into debt

According to Eurostat’s Economic Data Observatory, European economies are going through a period of austerity, especially as inflation continues to rise, reaching a record 10% in 2022. At the same time, the prices of energy and materials have also risen by more than 40%. In this case, will the energy crisis turn into a debt crisis?

Strategists at the European Outlook and Security Institute pointed out that debt is bound to increase, but it will vary from country to country. He believes that countries such as Italy, Spain and Greece could experience the worst consequences of rising energy prices. The debt of these countries will increase and their economies will be directly affected.

He also said France had allocated 45 billion euros to protect consumers in response to rising energy prices. Germany has allocated 200 billion euros to support its affected citizens and companies.

As for Melham, an economic expert, he explained that in order to cushion the impact of rising energy prices and increase the purchasing power of citizens, it is inevitable to provide aid. And in order to come up with aid funds, European countries must turn to international financial markets for borrowing.

He also stressed that to cover this debt, European countries will be forced to raise taxes in 2025 and 2026. Therefore, all series of aid and support programmes will end after 5 years. Because in this case, the public debt of countries will not be able to withstand this pressure.

Solutions and Options

Compared to 2021, natural gas prices are up nearly 90%. Combined with expectations and fears of blackouts in the coming winter, governments across Europe have urged businesses and households to reduce heating temperatures and conserve energy. This is part of its plan to reduce gas consumption in the winter of 2022 to 15% less than the average of the past five years.

Are these measures enough to contain the gas and energy crisis? Are there other solutions for European countries?

Strategy experts at the European Institute stress that we cannot apply the same solution to all European countries. This is because each country has its own economic characteristics and independent energy policies according to its own resources and energy. Therefore, each country needs to find solutions that suit itself and its own economy. The fundamental solution, he concluded, is to create a unified European energy market.

According to economic expert Melham, the solution is summarized as follows: