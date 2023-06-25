Expert: Bad atmosphere at DB influences wage dispute

16
Dirty train stations, broken points, resulting in late trains: the problems with the railways are manifold. Does this have consequences for the collective bargaining conflict? “Yes,” says an expert – and mentions other points.
Would you like to read more?
Choose an option:
Already a digital subscriber?
Register
Trial month for 0 €
All articles and content on the NOZ.deNews app for on the goAll articles as an audio contributionTrial month for 0 €
Monthly cancellable
Then €14.95/month
See also Xinlun New Materials: The company's new energy material aluminum-plastic film products can be applied to soft pack batteries in the lamination process_ Oriental Fortune Network