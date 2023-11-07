Home » Expert expects René Benko’s empire to be split up
Business

Expert expects René Benko’s empire to be split up

by admin
Expert expects René Benko’s empire to be split up

Who is hit hardest by the Signa crisis? The banks?
I’m least worried about the banks at the moment. As far as you can tell, they have good security on the respective properties. The financiers may even be able to acquire Signa properties at high discounts. In the long term, this could be worth it. However, things could be tricky for investors who have subscribed to participation certificates – and of course for the shareholders.

Transparency note: Like Signa Holding, the Handelsblatt Media Group is involved in the digital education platform Ada.

Also read: Cash collapse in Benko’s empire

See also  Abi, Daniele Franco: "Pre-crisis levels will be recovered by the third quarter of 2022"

You may also like

Mexican Peso Holds Steady as Dollar Sees Minimal...

Bertinotti doesn’t give up Andy Warhol’s paintings on...

N26 withdraws from Brazil

TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 6 Makes Inaugural Visit...

Lapo Elkann reaches into his wallet: 2.2 million...

The Sixth China International Import Expo: A Showcase...

Passenger rail traffic is booming – Damaged Gotthard...

First Impressions: Tesla Model 3 Review and User...

Groupama Dimensione Silver: Reviews and Opinions

Five approaches to sustainable investing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy