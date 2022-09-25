original title:

Expert: my country’s new energy vehicles continue to maintain rapid development momentum

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 24 (Reporter Qiao Xuefeng) Electrification has changed the pattern of the global auto industry, and electrification and intelligence are becoming new driving forces for the development of the auto industry.

“China‘s economy has gone through more than a hundred years of modernization in developed countries in just a few decades, and now it is facing a major change unseen in a century.” On September 23, Zhou Ji, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, was at the high-level of China‘s new energy vehicle development. The forum (2022) stated that a major aspect of this major change is that the new round of scientific and technological revolution and the fourth industrial revolution have formed a historic intersection with my country’s accelerated transformation of economic development mode, and the intersection is intelligent manufacturing.

“my country’s automobiles are undergoing the transformation from fuel vehicles to electric vehicles, and on this basis, they are rapidly advancing in the direction of networked, driverless, and intelligent vehicles.” Zhou Ji pointed out that the development sequence of Western intelligent manufacturing is in accordance with digitalization, network It is developed in series in three stages: ization and intelligence. The next 15 years will be a critical period for the development of intelligent manufacturing technology. If China wants to catch up from behind, it must give full play to its late-mover advantages, adopt a parallel development policy of parallel integration of digital, networked and intelligent technologies, and take a different path from that of western developed countries. road.

“my country’s new energy vehicles are moving from the market cultivation period to the market-oriented development stage. From the dual-driven policy and market drive to the new development stage of market-driven development, it will also become an important foundation for China to transform from a big automobile country to a powerful automobile country.” China Chen Qingtai, chairman of the Electric Vehicle Hundred People’s Association, said in his speech.

Chen Qingtai pointed out that the bottom layer of an automobile powerhouse is a parts powerhouse. Changes in the attributes and definitions of automobiles have led to more than 50% of the traditional auto parts system, which is facing restructuring. At present, the new industrial chain is still under construction, and the barriers have not yet been formed. my country must attach great importance to the opportunity of supply chain reconstruction, seize this window of opportunity to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies, solve the problem of “stuck neck”, and change my country’s automobile industry. The situation of hollowing out the core technology of the industry.

From the era of fuel oil to the era of electrification and intelligence, the structure of automobiles has undergone great changes. Not only batteries, motors, and electronic controls have replaced engines, transmissions, and transmission systems, but also products such as Internet communications, radars, sensors, chips, computing platforms, controllers, high-definition maps, cloud control platforms, and AI algorithms that are not related to automobiles. , industry, has become a new and important part of the automotive industry chain and the automotive industry.

Li Deren, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and professor of Wuhan University, believes that autonomous driving will be an important development opportunity for the surveying and mapping geographic information industry. At the same time, intelligent surveying and mapping should provide basic support for autonomous driving to achieve faster, better, and more matching changes. demand.

According to Ouyang Minggao, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, vice chairman of the China Electric Vehicle Association of 100, and professor at Tsinghua University, the development of electric cars will focus on power batteries, forming a trend of low-carbon, high-end, intelligent and high-quality development.

He predicts that the rapid development of new energy vehicles in my country will continue, and among the total sales of vehicles in China, the sales of new energy vehicles will continue to grow rapidly.