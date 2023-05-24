Expert: You should pay attention to these stocks from AI-related industries

Citi Global Wealth’s Steven Wieting has some ideas on how investors can find the “next big thing” in AI. Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to a rally in the tech industry – but it’s important not to overlook other opportunities. Steven Wieting from Citi Global Wealth presents three AI-related areas that he believes will benefit from the development. He also explains why investors should stick to a “grow at a reasonable pace” strategy.

It’s no secret that the rise of the artificial intelligence breathed new life into the technology sector. Because models like Chat GPT increasingly promising to revolutionize industries around the world, comes the massive sell-off of the technology industry last year like a mere fever dream. Within the sector, the investor however, careful to separate the potential leaders from the losers. According to Steven Wieting, chief investment strategist at Citi Global Wealthmost of the outperformance so far has come from the mega-cap companies.