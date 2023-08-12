Experts Analyze Current Economic Recovery and Policy Measures

Facing difficulties to promote sustained economic recovery——Professionals interpret the current economic situation and policy measures

Xinhua News Agency reporters Zhou Yuan and Yan Fujing

Since the beginning of this year, the national economy has continued to recover and the overall recovery is improving. How do you view the current economic recovery situation and how can policy measures be better exerted? Focusing on issues of social concern, the reporter interviewed relevant professionals.

In the first half of this year, the GDP grew by 5.5% year-on-year; consumption’s contribution to economic growth was significantly enhanced, and the contribution rate of final consumption expenditure to economic growth reached 77.2%. In July, the national consumer price index decreased by 0.3% year-on-year, but the month-on-month change from a decrease of 0.2% in the previous month turned to an increase of 0.2%.

“As the risk of global economic recession continues to increase, my country’s economic growth rate is significantly faster than the world‘s major developed economies, showing strong resilience.” Liu Xueyan, director of the Macroeconomic Situation Research Office of the China Academy of Macroeconomic Research, believes that in the face of the global economic crisis Inflation, my country relies on a sound industrial production system and a relatively safe energy and food security system, adopts a sound and precise monetary policy, and a proactive and effective fiscal policy to ensure that prices remain stable and the national economy recovers.

Yan Min, director of the Macroeconomic Research Office of the Economic Forecasting Department of the State Information Center, believes that my country’s current economic growth is growth with development quality and people’s livelihood security, showing the potential and vitality to resist shocks and win long-term development.

In the first half of the year, the eastern region played a leading role; the revitalization and development of the Northeast continued to accumulate momentum; the momentum of kinetic energy conversion in the central region was good, and the “backbone” functions of food supply and advanced manufacturing were highlighted; the development potential of the western region was further released.

“The economic development of the four major sectors continues to improve. The three major power source regions of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area have strong development momentum, and the role of platforms in key regions has been further strengthened.” Zhang Yan, director of the Fourth Research Department of the Xi Jinping Economic Thought Research Center According to the analysis, on the whole, the pace of regional development coordination and cooperation has been accelerating, and the development momentum of various regions has been continuously released. The regional economy has shown strong resilience, great potential, sufficient vitality, and a long-term positive trend.

This year, my country has accelerated the construction of a unified national market, coordinated regional development has been further advanced, and the potential of ultra-large-scale markets has continued to be released. Zhang Yan said that the linkage and coordination of regional development should be continuously enhanced, actively guide various regions to give full play to their comparative advantages, expand local effective investment, give play to the role of economically powerful provinces in supporting the national economic recovery and growth, and fully stimulate the vitality of regional development potential.

The private economy is a new force to promote Chinese-style modernization. The “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Development and Growth of the Private Economy” released in July has deployed key tasks around multiple aspects.

“Since the beginning of this year, the business prosperity of private enterprises has shown a slight recovery trend, and the good foundation needs to be further consolidated.” Yang Yiyong, director of the Market and Price Research Institute of the China Academy of Macroeconomic Research, said that the opinions specifically responded to the core concerns of the private economy. In the coming period, it is necessary to combine the real problems faced by the development of the private economy, promote the implementation of opinions, and introduce supporting measures with many supporting dry goods, sufficient effectiveness and strong strength as soon as possible, stabilize expectations, boost confidence, and help the high-quality development of the private economy.

Recently, a package of policy measures has been intensively introduced: the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments issued the “Notice on the Implementation of Several Recent Measures to Promote the Development of the Private Economy”, and proposed 28 specific measures around 5 aspects; the National Development and Reform Commission issued a notice to further grasp the Promote the work of private investment, and strive to mobilize the enthusiasm of private investment. According to data from the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, the development index of China‘s small and medium-sized enterprises rebounded for two consecutive months in July, and market expectations are gradually improving.

Insufficient aggregate demand is a prominent contradiction facing the current economic operation. The “Measures on Restoring and Expanding Consumption” was released to the public a few days ago, and proposed 20 specific policy measures around 6 aspects.

“Recovering and expanding consumption is the main focus and urgent task to promote the continuous improvement of my country’s economic operation.” Wang Changlin, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that there are still insufficient effective supply of high-quality products and services in my country’s current recovery and expansion of consumption, and consumption policies and imperfect institutional mechanisms.

Wang Changlin said that in the future, efforts should be made to put the expansion of consumption on the priority position of promoting high-quality economic development at present and in the future, on the basis of stimulating the motivation and vitality of business entities and stabilizing employment, to improve social security and income levels, and improve public welfare. Focusing on improving service levels and increasing the effective supply of high-quality products and services, we will take practical and effective measures to enable residents to consume, dare to consume, and are willing to consume.

At present, the world‘s political and economic situation is complicated, and the global economy is facing greater downward pressure. At the same time, the domestic economic development is also facing some risks and challenges, and the foundation for continued economic recovery is not yet solid.

“As the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council are speeding up to take effect, existing policies and incremental policies are coordinated, and various policies are launched one after another, we are confident that we have the conditions and ability to promote the continued optimization of the economic structure and the continuous strengthening of growth momentum. The development trend continues to improve, and the annual economic and social development goals and tasks have been achieved.” Li Hui, deputy director of the National Economic Comprehensive Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, said.

Li Hui said that the next step is to focus on the implementation of the policies that have been introduced and deployed to fully release the effectiveness of the policies. Pay close attention to the study of reserve policies, continuously enrich and improve the policy toolbox, and introduce relevant policies and measures as soon as possible to promote the steady recovery and expansion of consumption, focus on expanding effective investment space, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy, and help business entities recover and stand on their feet. Keep your feet on the ground.

