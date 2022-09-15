Experts believe that the price of live pigs will run in a reasonable range

2022-09-15 11:28 Source: Securities Times e Company Author: Liu Liangwen Securities Times · e company Liu Liangwen 2022-09-15 11:28

Securities Times e-company news, recently, the National Development and Reform Commission’s Price Department organized some industry experts to hold a meeting to re-analyze and judge the domestic pig market supply and demand and price situation, and listen to experts’ opinions and suggestions on ensuring supply and price stability in the live pig market. Experts participating in the meeting pointed out that after the state has strengthened reserve adjustment and information release guidance, the current rhythm of farms (households) is generally normal, and market transactions are more rational. Based on comprehensive research and judgment, domestic live pig and pork prices will generally operate within a reasonable range for a period of time in the future, and it cannot be ruled out that some periods will fall back. In the next step, the National Development and Reform Commission will continue to pay close attention to the dynamics of the live pig market with relevant departments, and take measures such as reserve adjustment and market supervision in a timely manner to ensure that the price of live pigs operates within a reasonable range and promote the long-term healthy development of the industry.