Home » Experts deduce the “black swans” of the Four National Congresses of the Communist Party of China in 2024 | Su Ziyun | Xi Jinping
Business

Experts deduce the “black swans” of the Four National Congresses of the Communist Party of China in 2024 | Su Ziyun | Xi Jinping

by admin
Experts deduce the “black swans” of the Four National Congresses of the Communist Party of China in 2024 | Su Ziyun | Xi Jinping

2023 Recap and 2024 Predictions for China: Analysts Warn of Potential “Black Swans”

As 2023 comes to a close, analysts are looking ahead and predicting potential “black swan” events in China for the coming year. The term “black swan” refers to an extremely unlikely event that has a major impact. With the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) facing several challenges, experts are warning of potential crises in four major areas in 2024.

Su Ziyun, director of the Strategy and Resources Institute of the Taiwan National Defense Security Research Institute, outlined these potential black swans in an exclusive interview with The Epoch Times on December 17.

Economic problems are expected to worsen, forming a vicious cycle. The current reputation of CCP leader Xi Jinping and the CCP’s actions, including the Counterespionage Act, have led to the decoupling of the Chinese and U.S. economies, causing structural difficulties and unemployment in China.

Geopolitical conflicts and deteriorating relations between the CCP and the United States, Europe, and other countries are expected to become increasingly public. The CCP is facing military expansionism and increasing hostility from neighboring countries, creating geopolitical tensions that could lead to potential black swan events.

Internal strife within the CCP is another area of concern. With high levels of infighting and the dismissal of several high-ranking officials, including two cabinet ministers, internal revelations and dissatisfaction within different factions may lead to further instability.

The ongoing epidemic in China may also evolve into a black swan, as the CCP’s lack of transparency and censorship have led to a situation where infectious diseases are not being accurately reported, leading to potential public health crises.

See also  The Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchange revises the quarterly report format to promote the improvement of the quality of listed companies

Ziyun also warned that CCP leader Xi Jinping will be crucial in determining how these potential black swan events unfold. His decisions and actions have contributed to many of the challenges facing the CCP, and his health may worsen as the situation deteriorates.

With the CCP facing these interconnected challenges, Ziyun emphasized the importance of democratic freedom for the Chinese people, stating that it is crucial for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

As 2024 approaches, the prospects for China’s stability remain uncertain, and analysts will be closely monitoring these potential black swan events in the coming year.

You may also like

Apple Suspends Sales of Apple Watch Series 9...

Iliad tries again, new offer to merge Italian...

Blue Dollar Rebounds, Narrowing Gap with Official Dollar

Fedeli (M&G Investments): “Look at structural factors rather...

Today’s stock market is 1218丨Shanghai Index continues to...

Hurray, we’re making climate policy!COP 28 results, or:...

Get a Mobile Line in Cuba for $8...

Resolution 6 of 05/12/2023 – Spending authorization for...

Media industry capital outflow list: Aofei Entertainment, Chinese...

Why used electric vehicles are not an alternative...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy