Experts: Inflation will remain above the ECB target of two percent for years

Experts: Inflation will remain above the ECB target of two percent for years

The European Central Bank in Frankfurt. The ECB wants to push inflation down to 2 percent.
According to financial market experts, inflation in Germany and the euro zone will remain high for years to come.

This was the result of a survey by the economic research institute ZEW.

The experts expect that rising wages and salaries in particular will ensure that the inflation rate will not fall back to the ECB target of two percent before 2025 at the earliest.

Although they expect a decline, the stability goal of the European Central Bank (ECB) However, inflation of two percent should not be reached before 2025 at the earliest. This is the result of a survey by economic research institute ZEW.

Above all, the 181 financial experts surveyed expect rising wages to keep up the pressure on inflation in the euro area. Lower energy prices and interest rate hikes by the ECB led to falling inflation expectations, which some experts also outweighed.

Respondents anticipate inflation rates of 5.8 percent, 3.5 percent and 2.5 percent on average for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025. In February, the experts had estimated the inflation rate for this year at 6 percent. The ECB sees its goal of stable prices achieved in the medium term with an inflation rate of two percent.

“For the first time since the survey began, the inflation expectations of the financial market experts have fallen slightly,” said ZEW economist Frank Brückbauer. However, they stabilized at a high level.

With their estimates, the financial experts are more pessimistic than the ECB itself, which expects an inflation rate of 5.3 percent this year. The high inflation is a problem for consumers: It saps their purchasing power, customers can afford less for one euro.

After years of low and sometimes negative interest rates, the ECB has reacted to persistently high inflation in the euro area with a series of seven interest rate hikes since July 2022 – too late, according to its critics. The key interest rate at which commercial banks can borrow central bank money is currently 3.75 percent. Higher interest rates make loans more expensive, which can curb demand and dampen inflation rates. However, it takes time for the mechanism to take effect. According to the statistics authority Eurostat, the inflation rate in the euro area was 7 percent in April and 7.6 percent in Germany. ECB President Christine Lagarde has recently shown her determination in the fight against inflation.

In the ZEW survey, a majority of 70 percent of financial experts said they have raised their inflation forecasts since February because of wage developments. The green transformation of the economy is also predominantly seen as a driver of inflation. Almost half of the experts have therefore raised their forecast. According to 48 and 39 percent respectively, the development of energy prices and the monetary policy of the ECB will have a dampening effect on inflation.

dpa/ro

